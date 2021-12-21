Enjoy a Complimentary Airport Departure Transfer When You Book a Pre-Departure COVID-19 PCR Test

Need to verify that you’re free of COVID-19 before you travel? Book a pre-departure PCR test with Trinity Medical & Aesthetic Clinic. As one of the first 100 to make a booking via Prime Aces Limousine, you’ll enjoy a free airport departure transfer.



SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world slowly opens its borders, travelling has once again become an exciting possibility for many of us in Singapore. But with COVID-19 posing unwavering safety threats and concerns, the need to stay vigilant is still dire.

That is why Prime Aces Limousine has partnered up with Trinity Medical & Aesthetic Clinic (TMAC). TMAC is an official Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test provider that’s been approved by the Ministry of Health.

As a way to celebrate our partnership with TMAC, Prime Aces Limousine is offering 100 customers a complimentary airport departure transfer when they book a home-based pre-departure test.

In a day and age where everyone is busy, this hassle-free option is perfect for those pressed for time. Certified swabbers will arrive at your doorstep on the day of the appointment, so the PCR test will be conducted from the comforts of your own home.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the TMAC swabbers will don their personal protective equipment before stepping into your home. And the best part? You are not required to physically collect your test results. A digitised copy will be emailed to you within 24 hours.

So what are you waiting for? Book a home-based pre-departure PCR test today and enjoy a free airport departure transfer. Staying free of COVID-19 is everyone’s responsibility, and we’re making sure you’re not only safe, but taking off in luxurious comfort and style.

About Prime Aces Limousine

Founded by Mr. Lim Zhi Min, Prime Aces Limousine strives to be the best limousine service provider in Singapore. We render transportation and transfer services for events, conferences, summits, airport departures and more to our clients.

Name: Lim Zhi Min

Title : Founder

Tel: (65) 6100-5959

Email: booking@primeaceslimouine.sg

About Trinity Medical & Aesthetic Clinic

TMAC is run by highly-qualified general practitioners and aestheticians. Its extensive list of services includes general medicine, hair and tattoo removal, acne treatment and pre-departure COVID-19 PCR tests.

