Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE

Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 21, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: December 14 to December 17, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Dec-21FR0014003TT871 00051,7665XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Dec-21FR0014003TT861 00051,7151DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Dec-21FR0014003TT818 00051,7286TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Dec-21FR0014003TT825 63750,9780XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Dec-21FR0014003TT813 33450,9774DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Dec-21FR0014003TT81 17850,9571TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

