Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 21, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: December 14 to December 17, 2021

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Dec-21 FR0014003TT8 71 000 51,7665 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Dec-21 FR0014003TT8 61 000 51,7151 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Dec-21 FR0014003TT8 18 000 51,7286 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Dec-21 FR0014003TT8 25 637 50,9780 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Dec-21 FR0014003TT8 13 334 50,9774 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Dec-21 FR0014003TT8 1 178 50,9571 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

