Aleph.im partners with Ubisoft to bring playable NFTs to AAA games for the first time

Paris, France, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, has been selected as the technology partner, offering decentralized storage for dynamic NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) on Ubisoft’s new blockchain-powered platform Ubisoft Quartz. Players will be able to acquire dynamic NFTs called Digits on Quartz that will be used in Ubisoft’s AAA game, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. For the first time in a mainstream video game, players will be able to claim playable NFTs that represent in-game assets such as weapons, equipment, and more, that combine the fun of playing with AAA quality Ubisoft in-game items and the thrill of owning a unique, collectible piece of Ubisoft’s game worlds. These Digits are meant to be played with in-game but they also enable players to put them on sale when they choose to on Rarible and Objkt for other eligible players to buy.

The global video gaming industry has continued to explode, with the industry expected to grow by 50% up to $268.8 billion in 2025. As the industry continues to boom, video game developers have become increasingly interested in blockchain gaming as a way to open up more possibilities for their players to engage with their favorite games. Blockchain gaming with integrated NFTs are opening doors to new opportunities for players and developers alike, unlocking new potential to own, and trade their own assets.

As a technology partner, aleph.im will offer a decentralized storage solution for Ubisoft Quartz. The NFT metadata will be stored on aleph.im’s fully decentralized storage system of over 70 nodes, while all NFT ownership will be tracked on the Tezos blockchain. Through its microVMs, aleph.im will be able to securely store and generate the metadata of these NFTs, such as current and previous owners’ names, item description, and attached video of the object at play. This will also allow anyone to check the history of the item metadata in a trustful manner which will be incredibly useful for Rarible and Objkt.

“The incorporation of NFTs into a mainstream game is a revolutionary moment for NFTs. Dynamic NFTs have never been done before and this marks the first time NFTs will evolve over time as various players use them in-game. Aleph.im is proud to be at the forefront of this new era where blockchain technology and decentralized solutions for NFTs play a pivotal role in traditional gaming,” said Jonathan Schemoul, aleph.im Founder and CEO.

By eliminating reliance on centralized entities, NFT-backed digital assets become more efficient, secure, and private, making them less prone to hacks and other cyber-attacks. While traditional NFTs have been mostly static and won't change attributes based on each ownership transfer, aleph.im’s evolutionary technology has changed the game by enabling the creation of Dynamic NFTs with metadata that evolve as they transfer from player to player. Aleph.im’s technology will allow players to see information on which players have previously owned the items they have retrieved, including player names and achievements.

"With Ubisoft Quartz, we're taking the first step to leverage blockchain’s decentralized approach to open new opportunities for our players by making them true stakeholders of our games." explains Didier Genevois, Blockchain Technical Director at Ubisoft. "To fulfill the technology's promise, we needed players to actually own their Digit and be able to leave their mark in their favorite game. Aleph.im's role was key in building this experiment by allowing us to decentralize the storage of the Digits' video asset and metadata."

This large-scale experiment is the next step in Ubisoft’s four-year exploration of blockchain technology through in-house research and development and close collaboration with renowned specialists within the startup ecosystem. Earlier this year, Ubisoft established a core channel node on the aleph.im decentralized computer network, as the decentralized storage of the valuable metadata appears to Ubisoft as a determining factor to enable blockchain to fulfill its promise.

To learn more about Ubisoft Quartz, Digits and how to use them in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, visit: https://quartz.ubisoft.com/

To learn more about Aleph.im technology for Quartz, visit: https://quartz.ubisoft.com/faq/technology/what-is-aleph

About Aleph.im:

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage and database hosting to its users. Aleph.im offers a decentralized solution that could rival traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface. For more information visit aleph.im

Explore aleph.im staking DApp and the NFT & IPFS Backup dApp.

Follow aleph.im on Twitter: @aleph_im

About Ubisoft:

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

