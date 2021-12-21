Power: Global Content Marketing Industry to Hit $107,540.6 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2026 – Current and Forecast Business Insight Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global content marketing industry is anticipated to generate a revenue of $107,540.6 million and grow at a healthy CAGR of 14.3%, over the estimated timeframe.

As per our analysts, with the increasing adoption of content marketing and rising usage of omnichannel messages with messaging channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and many more, the market is expected to observe skyrocketing growth during the analysis period. Besides, the growing usage of content marketing software by several organizations in enhancing consumer relationships is expected to fortify the growth of the content marketing industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing innovative technologies and less investment cost in content marketing, are the factors expected to boost the growth of the market during the estimated period. However, the lack of knowledge on content marketing systems to analyze marketing data may restrict the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe.

Segments of the Content Marketing Industry

The report has been divided the content marketing industry into segments namely channel type, end-use, and region.

Channel Type: Video Platform Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The video platform sub-segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of $35,998.1 million during the analysis timeframe. This is majorly due to the wide use of video platforms in the advertising sector. In addition, the capability of capturing a wide target audience and working on many levels are predicted to upsurge the growth of the content marketing industry sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-Use: Lead Generation Sub-Segment to Most Beneficial

The lead generation sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $52,180.8 million over the estimated timeframe. This is mainly because content marketing is widely used to generate the highest conversion rate for lead generation. Moreover, the increasing usage of valuable content in gaining the interest of potential customers to enhance future sales is expected to foster the growth of the content marketing industry sub-segment over the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to generate a revenue of $25,620.4 million during the analysis period. This is mainly because of the rising demand for content marketing in various sectors to promote their products widely. Furthermore, the strong existence of leading market players in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Content Marketing Industry

1. Contently

2. HubSpot, Inc.

3. Kapost

4. Percolate Industries, Inc.

5. Sprinklr

6. Adobe

7. CoSchedule

8. Influence & Co.

9. NewsCred

10. Scripted

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to attain leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2020, JITB, a leading American fast-food restaurant chain, has expanded a new business model which is prepared to give constant focus in delivering valuable and interesting content to clients via a performance-based system on the basis of analytical data.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

