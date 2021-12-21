University of Arkansas Publishes a New Study on the Cognitive Benefits of Nutrition21's Sports Performance Ingredient, Nitrosigine®

HARRISON, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") announced today that new research on the cognitive benefits of Nitrosigine®, a patented complex of Bonded Arginine Silicate, has been published in Nutrients.

The patented complex of Nitrosigine has been linked to increased nitric oxide (NO) availability, which is known to enhance vasodilation, blood flow, exercise performance, and mental acuity. This study was designed to show how Nitrosigine works on cognitive functions, such as memory, attention, language, and processing speed, among other areas.

The double-blind, crossover placebo-controlled study observed 16 participants, ages 18-28 years old, during two separate trials, each of which were approximately three hours in length. During the study, three cognitive tests were performed — Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS), Digital Image Pairs, and Digital Symbol Match. The results were recorded both before and after consuming Nitrosigine (1.5 grams + 8 grams of dextrose) or placebo (8 grams of dextrose). After the first trial was completed, a second trial took place seven days later.

The results of the trials showed that immediate memory performance in the Nitrosigine group significantly improved compared to the placebo group between trials. The introduction of Nitrosigine also maintained delayed memory scores in comparison to the placebo group for which delayed memory scores decreased. Nitrosigine also significantly increased the total RBANS scores showing an 11% increase with Nitrosigine supplementation. The immediate memory scores showed a 27% increase with Nitrosigine supplementation. The study confirmed that enhanced cognitive functioning is correlated with consumption of Nitrosigine.

"The results of this study further aligned with previous findings that show how administering Nitrosigine can improve mental focus, memory, and acuity due to an increase in NO levels," said Danielle Greenberg, Ph.D. FACN, Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Nutrition21. "Therefore, consuming products made with Nitrosigine® can help those looking to get in the zone and maximize their performance during a workout, while taking a test, or when performing other tasks of a similar nature."

About Nitrosigine®

Nitrosigine® is a patented complex of Bonded Arginine Silicate, unique in that it offers powerful synergistic effects. Nitrosigine is a non-stimulant ingredient that boosts key factors for increasing blood flow and significantly increases nitric oxide (NO) levels. Nitrosigine has been clinically shown to promote NO production for improved blood flow, focus, muscle pump[1], and energy[2].

[1] Results compared to baseline

[2] Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire





