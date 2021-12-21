Global Healthcare Gamification Market Estimated to Surpass $47,281.5 Million by 2026, and Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period [120-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global healthcare gamification market is estimated to garner a revenue of $47,281.5 million by 2026, and rise at a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The all-inclusive report on healthcare gamification market provides a brief summary of the current market scenario along with the key aspects of the industry, such as significant growth and restraining factors, challenges, and multiple growth opportunities. Besides, the report provides all the estimations of the market, making it easier and helpful for the novel participants to better understand the global market.

Market Dynamics

Analysts at Research Dive states that the rising digitization and the growing usage of gamification towards HIV awareness, especially in the emerging economies are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. In addition, the increasing use of technology with the help of smartphones such as apps is another factor expected to boost the market growth. People are increasingly opting large number of wellness & fitness apps which are available for free of cost. With these apps users can get in touch directly with the concerned doctor or physician. Conversely, high costs and improper use of games may restrict the healthcare gamification market growth in the coming years.

Year Ending Discount Ever (Offer Limited Period Only)

Avail Exciting End of Season Discount: Flat 20% OFF

Purchase Option Available Read-Only Access to Healthcare Gamification Market Report only at $2999 Individual User at $4560 Multi-User Avail at $8700 TO $6960 Business User Avail at $10700 TO $8560



Access to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/62

Casual Game Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

Based on game type, the casual game sub-segment of the global healthcare gamification market is predicted to hold the largest market share and grow at a CAGR if 10.2% during the analysis period. This is mainly because causal games helps to monitor the user’s behavior as these games are simple, fun, and shorter in time.

Preventions Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

Based on application, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) sub-segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% and hold a remarkable revenue share over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the growing number of fitness loving people and with the rising usage of several fitness apps across the globe.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Healthcare Gamification Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/62

Enterprise Based Sub-segment to be Grow at the Highest Rate

Based on end use, the enterprise based sub-segment of the healthcare gamification market is expected to garner a revenue of $17,967.0 million by 2026 and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the rising initiatives by employers towards the health of the employee. In addition, the enterprises are engaging employees with personalized feedback and various online games to boost the individuals to remain active is another factor expected to propel the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Asia-Pacific Region to Hold the Largest Market Share

By region, the Asia-Pacific healthcare gamification market valued for $6,154.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hold the largest market share during the analysis period. This is majorly owing to the poor hospital accessibility and rapid growth in the population in the countries of the region.

Request for Healthcare Gamification Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/62

Prominent Market Players and Latest Trends & Developments

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as strategic moves and business & financial performance of key players, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio.

Some of the key players of the global healthcare gamification market are:

Nike Fitbit Ayogo Health Bunchball EveryMove Microsoft Hubbub Health Mango Health Akili Interactive labs JawBone.

These players along with other companies are executing several strategies to gain a dominant position in the global industry. For instance:

In July 2020, Brainlab, a German medical technology company, completed the acquisition of Level Ex, a clinician-training video game company with an aim to utilize Level Ex’s portfolio to complement the offerings of Brainlab and also augmenting its user base.

In October 2020, SPARK Healthcare launched ‘Beacon Learning,’ a first-of-its-kind mobile app that makes use of evidence-based gamification technology to allow medical/pharmaceutical device companies and healthcare advertising agencies to educate hard-to-reach customers.

In January 2021, Google LLC acquired Fitbit Inc., a leading consumer electronics and fitness company, to integrate the hardware and technological related expertise with Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) and related software. Google, with this acquisitionis aiming to gain a competitive benefit in gamification and fitness wearable industry.

Such developments by leading market players are expected to thrive the global healthcare gamification market growth in the forecast period.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report



Related Article Links: