AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. Appoints Dr Doga Demirel to its Surgical Robotic System Team

ORLANDO, FL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (“AVRA” or “the Company”) (OTC: AVMR) today announces the appointment of Dr. Doga Demirel, a leading expert in computer science, particularly as it applies to surgical procedures ranging from airways through the minimization of invasive procedures for joints and bones, to pancreatic cancer, as Senior Design Scientist to join the AVRA team and assist in the development of its advanced surgical robotic system.

Dr. Demirel joins AVRA from Florida Polytechnic University, where he is an Assistant Professor in Computer Science and the Assistant Chair of Computer Science. His areas of focus include Virtual Surgical Design and Development, Virtual Reality, Haptic Applications and Technology, Medical Simulations and Visualization.

Barry Cohen, AVRA Chairman & CEO, explaining the significance of the appointment, said: “Dr Demirel’s leading-edge published work focused on imaging and graphics and on the use of computer controls for several different types of procedures should enable us to further develop and expand the capabilities and our surgical robotic system will be able to perform beyond those we’ve already been developing.”

Dr. Demirel added: “I look forward to assisting the AVRA team in developing a sophisticated combination of imaging, targeting, guidance and intelligence to assist surgeons performing aesthetics and other skin resurfacing procedures.”

The Company is continuing to work with its accountants and auditors to become current in its periodic report filings with the SEC.

For further information about AVRA Medical Robotics, visit http://www.avramedicalrobotics.com or contact the company at info@avramedical.com

About AVRA Medical Robotics

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTC: AVMR) is a medical software and artificial intelligence company building a medical robotic system combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary software.

AVRA, known for its advances in robotics and guidance systems, is developing a surgical robotic system that “robotizes” a wide range of surgical procedures using surgical, non-surgical devices, and instruments which are currently being performed by human hands.

AVRA’s initial focus in the medical robotic field is on the development of a treatment-independent precision guidance system, applicable to a variety of minimally and non-invasive procedures, to leverage the growing demand for practical medical robotic devices, with an initial focus on skin resurfacing aesthetic procedures.

