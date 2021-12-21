Law Firms Verrill and Rackemann Combine, Forming a New Regional, Full-Service Powerhouse

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New England-based law firms Verrill Dana LLP (Verrill) and Rackemann, Sawyer, & Brewster (Rackemann) announce that they will combine effective January 1, 2022. The newly combined firm will operate as Verrill, with Rackemann’s entire professional and administrative staff relocating to Verrill’s Boston offices at One Federal Street over the next several months. With the combination, Verrill’s Boston office will expand to 60 lawyers, and the firm’s overall attorney headcount will reach nearly 150 attorneys.



The combination advances Verrill’s strategic plan to expand its Boston capabilities while giving Rackemann a larger platform from which to serve its clients. Rackemann brings to Verrill deep experience in several growth areas, including real estate and trusts & estates, as well as a highly regarded insurance regulatory practice. These practices augment Verrill’s current service offerings in Boston, which include real estate, litigation, trusts & estates, health care, intellectual property, labor & employment, employee benefits & executive compensation, and family law. Together, the combined firms will continue to service corporate and private clients across New England and nationally.

Verrill and Rackemann share an unparalleled history with more than 300 years of combined legal service, dating back to 1862 and 1873 respectively. Commenting on the combination, Verrill Managing Partner K.C. Jones said, “Our longstanding shared values and success made this combination a natural fit for both firms. Together, we are able to grow our Boston presence strategically and enhance the depth and quality of services we can offer to our respective clients.”

Rackemann Managing Director Francesco A. De Vito added, “As our lawyers interacted with Verrill lawyers over the years, we started to see a strong alignment from both a practice and culture standpoint. Most importantly, we concluded that a combination would allow us to better serve our clients by offering more depth and a wider range of legal services. The conversations that ensued led both firms to conclude that we would be stronger together.”

About Rackemann: Rackemann is a multi-service, Boston law firm sought and trusted by the region’s businesses, institutions, insurance regulators, and individuals for real estate, business, regulatory, litigation, and trusts and estates matters. For well over 100 years, the firm has provided its clients with sound, ethical advice, outstanding service delivery, and level-headed solutions at a fair price. For more information, please visit www.rackemann.com.

About Verrill: Verrill is a full-service law firm that maintains principal offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; and Westport, Connecticut. The firm’s lawyers provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals locally, regionally, and nationally. Verrill offers legal advice, and strong transactional and litigation capabilities to large and small businesses (public and private), non-profits, and individuals. The firm’s depth of experience is reflected in its work across a wide range of industries, including construction, energy, environmental, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, real estate, intellectual property, and telecommunications. For more information about the firm, its experience, and its values, visit www.verrill-law.com.

Jillian Kanter

Verrill

jkanter@verrill-law.com

207-253-4984

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44fa2bc2-f26d-473f-a783-1e2fd8f4ddfb