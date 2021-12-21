Patrick Avard (AKA CheerMusicPro) Honors All-Star Cheerleading Division Anniversary

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Avard , the music production artist behind CheerMusicPro today honored the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and its competitive All-Stars Division ahead of its official 37th anniversary on January 1st.

Patrick Avard, who has been mixing cheer music since 1999 and has since cemented himself as cheer’s most sought-after music producer through the works of CheerMusicPro, wishes to celebrate the division’s decades-old traditions in sport for athletes and spectators alike.

“In founding the All-Star Cheerleading Division, the National Cheerleaders Association took the steps for creating a world-wide competitive field of cheerleaders and paved the way for entire industries such as my own,” stated Patrick Avard (AKA CheerMusicPro). “Since 1984, cheerleading has gone on to feature some of the greatest athletes in the world and I think it’s important to honor the organizations that have made this possible.”

All-Star Cheerleading comprises the sport’s most competitive programs such as the annual USASF World Cheerleading Championship, which has a special significance for Patrick Avard. Avard’s custom mix-tracks are regularly used by top cheer teams at every World’s competition, with the producer having provided tracks to 24 medaling teams in 2021, including 7 gold medals.

“All of us are happy to honor All-Star’s anniversary, especially as this year will be the first Worlds with a live audience since 2019 which was before the pandemic began. It should be a very exciting event, and I am looking forward seeing all the world’s top cheer teams perform there in Orlando,” Patrick Avard added.

To hear the music of Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro), listeners can visit the artist’s profile on streaming services such as Spotify , SoundCloud , YouTube , and other popular platforms. Fans can also check out Avard’s personal site at www.PatrickAvard.com to keep up with all-things cheer.



