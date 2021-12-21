Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Announces the Formation of Its Advisory Board

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), a multi-platform video gaming company is pleased to announce the formation of its advisory board and its first member Mr. Noble DraKoln.



Mr. DraKoln has been involved in multiple tech startups as a consultant, investor, and C-suite executive. As an NFT/blockchain game developer over the past two years he has been deeply involved helping assist new blockchain projects come to life and has co-created an innovative music NFT/blockchain project called BANDRoyalty.com. He is also the founder of WarePlay Games Inc. Mr. Drakoln began his career as a licensed futures/commodities broker at the age of nineteen. He primarily traded the E-mini-S&P, gold futures contracts, and treasury bond strips. He is the author of several best-selling books published by Wiley & Sons including Winning the Trading Game and Trade Like a Pro. Over the span of his twenty-year career, he has traded S&P 500 contracts, various options, and futures for himself and clients. His books have been translated into multiple languages, he has been a keynote speaker around the world, contributing writer to Forbes, Futures Magazine, along with dozens of other financial magazines, and a radio and T.V. financial commentator on Bloomberg and Fox Business News.

Mr. DraKoln stated; “I am looking forward to working with the experienced team at Virtual Interactive Technologies and believe that the opportunity to bring added value to upcoming projects could create significant upside.”

Mr. Jason Garber, CEO and Director of Virtual Interactive Technologies said; “we are extremely excited to welcome Mr. DraKoln as the first member of our new advisory board.” He continued; “We believe that Mr. DraKoln’s many years of experience in the investment, technology and video gaming space will prove to be an invaluable resource for the Company as we advance the new games we have planned.”

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmegeddon MaxDamage, Carmegeddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

For Additional Information

Bruce Nurse - Investor Relations

(303) 919-2913

info@vrvrcorp.com