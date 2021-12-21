Viventium Partners with Tapcheck to Support Home Care Clients and Enable Financial Wellness for Employees and Caregivers

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience, flexible software, and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right, and Tapcheck, an award-winning financial wellness company that offers the employee benefits of on-demand paychecks and financial education at low or no cost to employers, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration between Viventium and Tapcheck provides a seamless integration, helping employers retain and engage their employees through financial wellness benefits.



“We are always looking to enhance the payday experience. By partnering with Tapcheck, our clients can offer their employees additional options on when they would like to receive pay which has become a critical need today, especially for healthcare professionals to whom we owe our gratitude,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “We want to do everything we can to help our clients attract and retain the talented people they employ. Viventium’s partnership with Tapcheck means that clients of all sizes can offer this benefit to their employees, further strengthening the employer-employee relationship.”

By providing employees more control over their finances, employers can reduce employee stress in their daily lives while improving business performance.

“We are honored to partner with Viventium to offer a seamless and cost-effective way to support employees with financial wellness benefits,” said Ron Gaver, Tapcheck co-founder and CEO. “Implementing our on-demand pay solution and financial education resources helps businesses attract and retain more workers, creating a culture that prioritizes financial empowerment.”

To learn more about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com .

To learn more about Tapcheck, visit https://www.tapcheck.com .

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right. Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR solutions. For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on Twitter.

About Tapcheck

Tapcheck is a financial wellness benefit that allows employees to access their earnings before payday. Available at low to no cost to employers, Tapcheck uses an intuitive mobile app to give workers greater control over their finances, which reduces their stress at home and increases their productivity at work. And thanks to Tapcheck’s seamless integration with existing payroll programs, employers who incorporate on-demand earnings into their employee benefits packages find it to be a cost-effective way to distinguish their company from competitors, reduce turnover rates, and provide the financial flexibility that employees want.

For more information, visit https://www.tapcheck.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact:

Jeff Petescia

press@viventium.com