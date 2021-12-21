US Parkinson's Disease Market Landscape to 2030: Epidemiology, Case Reports, Marketed & Emerging Drugs, Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Major Players

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease - US Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of Parkinson's disease in the United States was valued at USD 1,390.1 million in 2020, according to the report.



This market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Parkinson's disease in the United States.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Parkinson's disease market size from 2018 to 2030 in the United States market.

The report also covers the current Parkinson's disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying market potential.



Epidemiology

The total prevalent population of Parkinson's disease in the United States was estimated to be 1,073,894 cases in 2020.

The Parkinson's disease epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for the United States. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends, along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Parkinson's disease epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease, Gender-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease, Severity-specific Prevalence of Parkinson's disease, Age-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease, and Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease based on the onset. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Parkinson's disease symptoms in the United States from 2018 to 2030.

Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Parkinson's disease report encloses the detailed analysis of Parkinson's disease marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III, Phase-II/III, Phase-II, and Phase-I/II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand Parkinson's disease clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Since 2014, the US FDA has approved many new Parkinson's therapies. This momentum is unparalleled in the history of Parkinson's drug development and a promising sign of biopharmaceutical companies' are increasing interest and investment in this field.



Emerging Drugs



Mesdopetam/IRL790 (Integrative Research Laboratories AB) acts by antagonizing the dopamine D3 receptor and thereby counteracting the physiological effects of the signal substance dopamine. The dopamine D3 receptor is genetically linked to increased risk of involuntary movements, and patients with PD-levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) have higher amounts of D3 receptors in parts of the brain essential for the control of movements. Mesdopetam has successfully gone through clinical studies demonstrating a good safety and tolerability profile.

In 2019, a 28-Day Phase IIa study was concluded evaluating the effect and tolerability of mesdopetam in PD patients exhibiting LIDs. The study results show clinically meaningful and quantitatively impressive effects on dyskinesias as assessed by two of the most used measurements in the field: standardized patient-reported diaries (Hauser diaries) and the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS). Patients reported marked improvements without added side effects, demonstrating mesdopetam's ability to offer a significant qualitative shift in patients' everyday life.



A larger and longer Phase IIb/III study to further evaluate the effects of mesdopetam in PD-LIDs started in November 2020. The clinical Phase IIb/III study with mesdopetam is a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the effect of mesdopetam in patients with PD affected by troublesome dyskinesias. Top-line results are expected during the first half of 2022.

IPX203 (Amneal Pharmaceuticals) is an investigational extended-release oral capsule formulation of carbidopa and levodopa, being studied as a potential treatment for the symptoms of advanced Parkinson's disease. It is designed to have an onset of effect similar to IR CD-LD while providing a longer effect than other oral levodopa products available. The drug is presently being evaluated in two Phase III studies in PD patients.



Market Outlook



According to the publisher, Parkinson's disease market in the United States is expected to change in the study period 2018-2030.



There are currently no disease-modifying treatments for PD, and management predominantly consists of dopaminergic drugs. The most commonly used of these are preparations of levodopa, the precursor of dopamine, which is administered in combination with a dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor, limiting some of the side effects, such as nausea. Dopamine agonists, such as ropinirole or rotigotine, are also used.

Monoamine oxidase B inhibitors, such as rasagiline and selegiline, and catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors such as entacapone, can be used to reduce the metabolism of endogenous dopamine. These treatments can restore dopaminergic activity in the striatum, heralding improvements in the motor features of PD. However, they do not treat many nonmotor features, which are particularly disabling for many patients. Indeed, in some cases, treatments may exacerbate some of the nonmotor symptoms, such as postural hypotension and neuropsychiatric problems.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers Parkinson's disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase I/II stage. It also analyses Parkinson's disease key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Addex Pharma, Annovis Bio Inc, Pharma Two B Ltd, AbbVie, Prevail Therapeutics, Axovant Gene Therapies, Denali Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others, whose key products are expected to get launched in the US market.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Parkinson's disease emerging therapies.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinions working in the Parkinson's disease domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Parkinson's disease market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs a Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Parkinson's disease market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Parkinson's disease



4. Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cause of Parkinson's disease

4.3. Signs and Symptoms of Parkinson's disease

4.3.1. Motor Symptoms

4.3.2. Nonmotor Symptoms

4.3.3. Physical symptoms

4.3.4. Cognitive and psychiatric symptoms

4.4. Stages of Parkinson's disease

4.5. Risk Factors for Parkinson's disease

4.5.1. Gender

4.5.2. Age

4.5.3. Ethnicity

4.5.4. Family History and Genetics

4.5.5. Head Trauma

4.5.6. Environmental Pesticides

4.6. Classification of Parkinson's disease

4.6.1. Juvenile Parkinson Disease

4.6.2. Young-onset Parkinson's disease

4.6.3. Idiopathic Parkinson Disease or Classic Parkinson Disease

4.7. Genetics of Parkinson's disease

4.7.1. Autosomal dominant Parkinson's disease genes

4.7.2. Autosomal recessive Parkinson's disease genes

4.7.3. Autosomal recessive genes causing Parkinsonism with atypical features

4.7.4. Autosomal dominant genes and loci with unclear pathogenicity

4.8. Pathophysiology

4.8.1. The Role of Dopamine

4.8.2. Lewy Bodies and Alpha-Synuclein

4.8.3. Inflammation and Immune Response

4.9. Diagnosis

4.9.1. CT (Computerized Tomography) scan

4.9.2. MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan

4.9.3. DaTSCAN-SPECT scan

4.9.4. PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan

4.9.5. The importance of early diagnosis

4.9.6. Diagnostic Guidelines

4.9.7. Diagnostic Algorithm

4.10. Treatment and Management

4.10.1. Carbidopa-levodopa

4.10.2. Carbidopa-levodopa infusion

4.10.3. Dopamine agonists

4.10.4. Monoamine oxidase B (MAO B) inhibitors

4.10.5. Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

4.10.6. Anticholinergics

4.10.7. Amantadine

4.11. Treatment algorithm

4.12. Treatment Guidelines

4.12.1. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE): Recommendation for Parkinson's disease

4.12.2. EFNS/MDS-ES recommendations on therapeutic management of Parkinson's disease 2010

4.12.3. American Academy of Family Physicians: Recommendations for Treatment of Parkinson's disease

4.12.4. American Academy of Neurology (ANN): Parkinson's disease Quality Measurement Set Update



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Epidemiology of Parkinson's disease

5.3. The United States

5.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States

5.3.2. Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States

5.3.3. Age-specific Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States

5.3.4. Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) based on Onset in the United States

5.3.5. Stage-specific Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States



6. Organizations contributing toward Parkinson's disease



7. Patient Journey



8. Case Reports



9. Marketed Products

9.1. Key cross competition

9.2. KYNMOBI: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

9.2.1. Product Description

9.2.2. Regulatory Milestone

9.2.3. Other developmental activities

9.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.5. Side Effects

9.2.6. Product Profile

9.3. Gocovri: Adamas Pharmaceuticals

9.4. Ongentys: Neurocrine Biosciences

9.5. OSMOLEX ER: Adamas Pharmaceutical

9.6. Xadago: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

9.7. Nourianz: Kyowa Kirin

9.8. Duopa: AbbVie



10. Emerging Therapies

10.1. Key Cross of Emerging Drugs

10.2. Mesdopetam: Integrative Research Laboratories AB

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Other development activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5. Product Profile

10.3. Posiphen: Annovis Bio Inc.

10.4. Tavapadon (CVL-751/PF-06649751): Cerevel Therapeutics

10.5. IPX203: Amneal Pharmaceuticals

10.6. P2B001: Pharma Two B

10.7. ABBV-951: AbbVie

10.8. Dipraglurant: Addex Pharma S.A.

10.9. ND0612: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

10.10. SPN-830: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

10.11. Other Promising Therapies

10.12. Other Assets in Development

10.13. VY-AADC: Voyager Therapeutics

10.14. Liraglutide: Novo Nordisk

10.15. NYX-458: Aptinyx

10.16. SEP-363856: Sunovion/PsychoGenics

10.17. GRF6021: Alkahest/Grifols

10.18. Lenrispodun: Intracellular Therapies

10.19. PROO1A: Eli Lilly and Company

10.20. Lazucirnon: Alkahest/Grifols

10.21. ATH-1017: Athira Pharma

10.22. TAK-071: Takeda

10.23. AV-101: VistaGen Therapeutics

10.24. E2027: Eisai Inc.

10.25. UCB0599: UCB Biopharma

10.26. NLY01: Neuraly

10.27. SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

10.28. SCC-138/ K0706: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)

10.29. Kenterin: Enterin

10.30. Prasinezumab: Hoffmann-La Roche/Prothena Biosciences Limited

10.31. THN102: Theranexus

10.32. JM-010/Buspirone/Zolmitriptan: Bukwang Pharmaceutical

10.33. CVN424: Cerevance Beta



11. Parkinson's disease: the US Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Outlook

11.3. The United States Market Size

11.3.1. Total Market Size of Parkinson's Disease in The United States

11.3.2. Total Market Size of Parkinson's Disease by Therapies in The United States

11.3.3. Total Market Size of Parkinson's Disease by Approved Therapies in The United States

11.3.4. Total Market Size of Parkinson's Disease by Emerging Therapies in The United States



12. KOL Views



13. Market Drivers



14. Market Barriers



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Unmet Needs



Companies Mentioned

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Neurocrine Biosciences

Adamas Pharmaceutical

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin

Integrative Research Laboratories AB

Annovis Bio Inc.

Cerevel Therapeutics

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Two B

Addex Pharma S.A.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Voyager Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

Aptinyx

Sunovion/PsychoGenics

Intracellular Therapies

Eli Lilly and Company

Athira Pharma

Takeda

VistaGen Therapeutics

Eisai Inc.

UCB Biopharma

Neuraly

Sage Therapeutics

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)

Enterin

Hoffmann-La Roche/Prothena Biosciences Limited

Theranexus

Bukwang Pharmaceutical

Cerevance Beta

