Monster Creative, a HUMBL Company, Wins Awards in The Action-Adventure and Documentary Genres at The Clio Awards

San Diego, CA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Creative, a HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKT: HMBL) company, announced today that it has won two awards at the 2021 Clio Awards, as well as one nomination.



Since 1959, The Clio Awards program has recognized innovation and excellence in advertising, design, and communications. The 2021 version of the esteemed awards show saw Monster Creative secure wins for:

Theatrical: Trailer - Action/Adventure: 6 Underground (Silver Winner)

Theatrical: Trailer - Documentary: Val (Bronze Winner)

Theatrical: Partnerships Branded Content Video: 6 Underground + Alfa Romeo (Shortlist)



Released by Netflix on December 13, 2019, with a budget of $150 million, 6 Underground is one of the most expensive Netflix Originals ever created. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and was viewed by 83 million member households within the first four weeks of its release.

Val was released on Prime Video by Amazon Studios on August 6, 2021. The documentary details the life and career of Val Kilmer, from childhood through his success on the big screen.

“It’s always an honor to serve as an award-winning creative and theatrical trailer agency for our Hollywood studio and streaming clients,” said Monster Creative CEO and Co-Founder, Doug Brandt. “At the same time, we’re excited to help move Hollywood onto the blockchain via NFTs and The Metaverse, which is clearly the next generation of technologies for our industry.”

Brandt and Childress have previously won Clio Awards for films and franchises such as Transformers, Spider-Man, Harry Potter, Blade Runner 2049, Planet of the Apes, Edge of Tomorrow, and Mission: Impossible.

About Monster Creative

Founded by award-winning industry veterans Doug Brandt and Kevin Childress, Monster Creative is a creative advertising agency with a focus on entertainment. They have created campaigns for top-grossing Hollywood movies, as well as those for streaming platforms.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a consumer blockchain company working to simplify blockchain use cases in areas such as mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate.

