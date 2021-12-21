Global Opioid Addiction Industry Report 2021: Pipeline, Epidemiology, Drug Sales & Shares, and Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opioid Addiction Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights into Opioid Addiction pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts Opioid Addiction market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Opioid Addiction epidemiology and late-stage pipeline.



The report covers the following: Opioid Addiction treatment options, Opioid Addiction late-stage clinical trials pipeline, Opioid Addiction prevalence by countries, Opioid Addiction market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global (G7 Countries).



Research Scope

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global

Opioid Addiction pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Opioid Addiction by development phase 3, phase 2, by pharmacological class and company

Opioid Addiction epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Opioid Addiction by countries

Opioid Addiction drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Opioid Addiction in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Opioid Addiction drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Opioid Addiction drugs by countries

Opioid Addiction market valuations: Find out the market size for Opioid Addiction drugs in 2020 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2018 and forecast to 2026

Opioid Addiction drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research

Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Opioid Addiction drugs

Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Opioid Addiction market

Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

Analyze Opioid Addiction drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in Opioid Addiction market

Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

