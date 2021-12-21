Niagara Wins 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for Sabre Product Line

FLOWER MOUND, TX, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, high-efficiency, water-saving toilets , accepted a 2021 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Business Sustainability Award under the Sustainable Product Award Category. Niagara is the first and only plumbing manufacturer to bring home this prestigious honor. The SEAL Awards celebrate leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Niagara was recognized for the Sabre™ product line , one of Niagara’s four Pro lines of products introduced in 2021, dedicated to the traditional wholesale channel designed with advanced technology, high performance, and water efficiency. The Sabre product line includes Niagara’s famous Stealth Technology® in the 1.1 and 1.28 GPF and uses vacuum-assist technology to make less water work more efficiently. While powerful performance and water efficiency are highlights of Niagara’s Sabre line, it’s the notable convenience, innovative design, and the patented technology developed specifically for building and plumbing professionals that make this product innovative. The Sabre line includes many features that guarantee performance, fast installations, durable components, and no callbacks for installers.

“We are honored to be a SEAL Award recipient and value their commitment to environmental advocacy,” said Carl Wehmeyer, Executive Vice President of Niagara. “Our mission is to bring new technology to our customers that conserves water without sacrificing performance. The Sabre does just that, and we’re ecstatic to have it recognized among so many impressive products.”

2021 SEAL Sustainability Award honorees ranged from global brands (like Disneyland, General Motors, Salesforce, Samsung, and Skullcandy) to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups (like Convoy, Mapistry, and Polestar). Niagara is honored to be among this group of inspiring brands.

“Increased corporate prioritization of ESG initiatives has been a welcome and needed change as our climate crisis further accelerates. This increased investment in sustainable business practices has raised the bar for ESG excellence, making this our most competitive award event ever with a record number of submissions,” commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards’ Founder. “Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We’re honored to present these 2021 Sustainability Award winners.”

According to the EPA, toilets account for 30 percent of the total water usage in an average home. Water-efficient toilets, like Niagara’s Sabre product line, not only help the environment, but they can help save money on residential water bills as well. Earlier this year, Niagara also accepted a 2021 WaterSense Excellence in Promoting WaterSense Labeled Products Award from the EPA for its dedication to helping customers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.





About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no- waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About The SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards core pillars are:

