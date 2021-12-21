Global Osteoarthritis Market Pipeline Analysis, 2021 Featuring Insights on Emerging Drugs Ampion and Lorecivivint (SM04690)

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoarthritis - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Osteoarthritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Osteoarthritis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Osteoarthritis.



Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Osteoarthritis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Ampion: Ampio Pharmaceuticals



Ampion is being developed as an intra-articular injection to treat the signs and symptoms of severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK), which continues to be a growing epidemic in the United States and other countries worldwide. Ampion regulates key components of the immune response connected to pain, inflammation, and joint damage in osteoarthritis. In vitro studies show that Ampion reduces the production of the cytokines responsible for inflammation (TNF, IL-1, IL-6, IL-12) by regulating with the genetic transcriptional pathways (NF?B, STAT) responsible for the overproduction of these cytokines while activating anti-inflammatory proteins responsible for tissue growth and healing.

This mechanism of action has an overall clinical effect that has been shown to relieve pain and improve function in the knee for patients in clinical trials. Additionally, this mechanism may have the potential to stop, or reverse, disease progression after continued treatment with Ampion, which needs to be evaluated in the clinical. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat osteoarthritis.



Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutics



Biosplice Therapeutics has developed an injectable small-molecule inhibitor of the CDC2-like kinase (CLK) and dual-specificity tyrosine regulated kinase (DYRK) family. Biosplice is conducting two large placebo-controlled phase III clinical trials where it hopes to demonstrate reduction in knee osteoarthritis pain with a single injection over the course of 6 months and 12 months, with follow-up beyond a year. Based on the mechanism of action, Biosplice is also exploring the impact lorecivivint plays on inflammation, function, and cartilage protective effects through patient reported outcomes and structural endpoints.



Therapeutics Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Osteoarthritis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players



There are approx. 80+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Osteoarthritis. The companies which have their Osteoarthritis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Ampio Pharmaceuticals.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Osteoarthritis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Osteoarthritis drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Osteoarthritis drugs?

How many Osteoarthritis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Osteoarthritis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Osteoarthritis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Osteoarthritis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Biosplice Therapeutics

Symic Bio

UnicoCell Biomed Co. Ltd.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Xalud Therapeutics, Inc.

ICM Biotech Australia Pty. Ltd.

Taiwan Liposomal Company

Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co. Ltd.

K-STEMCELL

Centrexion Therapeutics

Techfields Pharma

AstraZeneca

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Bioventus LLC

PMG Pharm Co. Ltd,

Meluha Life Sciences SDN BHD

Anika Therapeutics

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Medivir

Orient Europharma Co. Ltd.

HSRx Biopharmaceutical

Meiji Seika Pharma

Peptinov

Atlanthera

Yuhan

OrthoTrophix

CartilaGen

Key Products

Ampion

Lorecivivint (SM04690)

SB-061

Elixcyte

V120083

Tanezumab

XT-150

ICM-203

TLC599

GXCPC1

JointStem

CNTX-4975-05

X0002

MEDI7352

M6495

LNA043

ATB-346

PTP-001

PK101

Chondrogen

Cingal

Micronized DHACM

MIV-711

2ccPA

PPV 06

1102-11

YH 23537

TPX 100

CG 001

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfq6by