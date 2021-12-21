Veterinary Vaccine Market: EU Trade to Surpass Last Year's $1.7B

Over the first half of 2021, total EU veterinary vaccine exports amounted to $758M, increasing by 13% compared with last year's same period. Given this increase, supplies may overcome the $1.7B figure of 2020 by the year-end. The key veterinary vaccine exporters are Spain, France, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, the Czech Republic and Germany, providing 95% of the total supplies in the EU. Belgium recorded the most notable increase in the volume of exports last year.



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EU trade in the veterinary vaccine market is on the rise this year, according to a recent report by a market research firm IndexBox. In Q1-Q2 2021, veterinary vaccine export value is estimated at $758M, a 13%-surge compared to the same period of the previous year. In 2020, 15K tonnes of vaccines were exported worth $1.7B, IndexBox estimates .

Spain (3.8K tonnes), France (2.9K tonnes), Belgium (2.4K tonnes), Hungary (1.8K tonnes), Italy (1.3K tonnes), the Czech Republic (1K tonnes), and Germany (0.7K tonnes) supplied roughly 95% of the total volume in 2020.

Belgium experienced the highest spike in animal vaccine exports during the last year, with the volume of supplies rising from 2.1K to 2.4K tonnes.

In value terms, France ($515M), Spain ($336M) and Belgium ($226M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2020, with a combined 63% share of total exports. These countries were followed by Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Italy, which accounted for a further 25%.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Virbac SA, Vetoquinol SA, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Covetrus, Inc., Abaxis, ACell, Addison Biological Laboratory, Inc., Centaur, Inc., Dechra Veterinary Products, iCare TonoVet, Kindred Biosciences, Mars Pet Care, Norbrook, Inc., Orion, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, VetStem Biopharma, Animal Health International, Clipper Distributing Co., Durvet, Inc., Med-Vet International, Midwest Vet Supply Services, MWI, Patterson Veterinary, PBS Animal Health, Penn Vet, Vedco, Victor Medical, Veterinary Purchasing Company Ltd., CDMV, Western Drug Distribution Center Ltd.

