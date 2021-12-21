Miniluxe Chairman Appointed to Boston Mayor Wu’s Covid Task Force

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly -owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Tony Tjan, was appointed to the COVID-19 Task Force of Boston Mayor, Michelle Wu.

The diverse committee is committed to addressing the pandemic with policies and actions that can best mitigate risks posed by COVID-19. The appointment to this important task force reflects the commitment MiniLuxe has made over its decade plus history in the City of Boston to empower personal care workers and help close racial and income inequities through higher standards of hygiene, fair work and economic mobility within the nail and waxing industry.

“Being appointed to Mayor Wu’s advisory committee and task force for COVID-19 is really an honor. It is critical to be proactive in the way we manage the pandemic for businesses and citizens and we are also proud that our pioneering standards of clean and hygiene since our founding are being recognized,” said Tony Tjan, Chairman of MiniLuxe.

Nail care designers and waxing estheticians represent one of the largest vocational class of independent workers. As demand for self-care services continues to increase as part of a COVID-19 tailwind, the safety of clients and hourly workers remains paramount to MiniLuxe.

From the outset of the pandemic, MiniLuxe has put in place safety guidelines and policies that have both met and exceeded CDC recommendations. Some of these examples include: voluntarily putting in place an indoor mask policy prior to government mandates, maintaining medical grade standards of sterilization through the autoclaving of all non-disposable tools, air filtration, touchless transactions, the use of gloves and thoughtfully-designed protective acrylic shields.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

