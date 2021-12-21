Kairoi Residential Along With National Real Estate Advisors Celebrate the Topping-Out of 12-Story Ultra-Luxe Uptown Dallas Development

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential, along with National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (National), an investment manager developing and managing large-scale urban commercial and multifamily projects on behalf of its clients, are proud to announce the topping out of the luxury multifamily development located at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Mahon Street.

The 12-story building will provide an exclusive, boutique-hotel feel with unrivaled amenities including a 10th floor sky lounge with large outdoor seating area, ground level leasing and outdoor courtyard, clubroom with multiple work from home spaces, and health club with an outdoor yoga lawn. The highly-amenitized building will have 146 units total with ultra high-end finishes, including 14 penthouse homes with upgraded design packages. The community offers convenient walkability to world-class dining and luxury-brand shopping, with nearby active lifestyle amenities, including The Katy Trail and Klyde Warren Park.

"We're very excited to celebrate this important milestone," said Mike Lynd, Kairoi's CEO and Founding Partner. "We will soon debut the most exclusive high-rise living opportunity in Dallas, and we are really proud of all the people involved that worked hard to get us to this point. Countless hours have been spent procuring every detail of Selene, and the hard work is showing as we've been able to top out and maintain schedule during a worldwide supply chain shortage among other challenges."

The team recently celebrated the construction milestone with a lunch event including industry leaders and the symbolic raising of a tree to promote the future success of the project.

"Today's topping out ceremony is a significant accomplishment and represents exciting progress being made in Uptown Dallas," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors, LLC. "We seek to produce attractive returns for our institutional clients and are proud to create jobs in the communities in which we invest. This project would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of experienced and steadfast labor."

Construction services are being provided by Weis Builders, Inc., a construction company out of Minneapolis, MN. First residential units are slated for July 2022.

ABOUT KAIROI

KAIROI RESIDENTIAL is a partner-led company with a unified approach to investing, developing and managing multifamily communities.

Kairoi has been involved in the business of developing and owning multifamily properties since 2002. Over the course of our existence, we have developed or owned in excess of 57,000 units in many cities and states across the country. Kairoi Residential has developed approximately $2.5B in new developments in San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, and Austin.

For more information, please visit: www.kairoi.com or email info@kairoi.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed use, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund ("NEBF"), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis.

For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

