Falco Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that five (5) director nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation were elected during the annual meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2021. In addition, Mr. Claude Dufresne, a new proposed nominee by the Corporation, was also elected through the exercise of the discretion deriving from the proxies granted by the shareholders to the management team of the Corporation.

Mr. Dufresne has 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Until this fall, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Niobay Metals inc., a position held since June 2014. Mr. Dufresne was a manager at IAMGOLD and worked for 10 years as a metallurgist and plant superintendent for Cambior in Québec and Guyana. He was also responsible for the sale and marketing of ferroniobium produced by the Niobec mine in Québec for over 10 years. In 2007, Mr. Dufresne founded Camet Metallurgy Inc., a company specializing in the sale and marketing of various metals. He has participated in economic studies on a number of rare earth, niobium, manganese and bauxite projects and has acted as a supplier of various raw materials for the steel industry. Mr. Dufresne obtained a diploma in mining engineering with a specialty in mineral processing from Université Laval in 1991 and is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2021 are set out below:

ITEM N°1

Nominee Votes Cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of Votes

WITHHELD Mario Caron 102,398,991 99.44 576,753 0.56 Alexander Dann 102,581,792 99.62 393,952 0.38 Claude Dufresne 108,623,669 100.00 n/a n/a Paola Farnesi 102,353,978 99.40 621,766 0.60 Luc Lessard 102,537,156 99.57 438,588 0.43 Chantal Sorel 102,353,978 99.40 621,766 0.60

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed to serve as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors, with the following results:

ITEM N°2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of Votes

WITHHELD Appointment and

Remuneration of Auditor 108,230,091 99.73 289,113 0.27

Special By-Law Number 2021-1

Based on the proxies received, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution approving Special By-Law Number 2021-1, a by-law amending the General By-Laws of the Corporation, providing greater flexibility to the Corporation to hold meetings of shareholders by telephonic, electronic or other communication facilities. The results are as follows:

ITEM N°3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to

approve the Corporation’s

Special By-Law Number 2021-1 102,818,867 99.85 156,577 0.15

Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution

Based on the proxies received, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution approving the Corporation’s existing long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:

ITEM N°3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to

approve the Corporation’s

existing LTIP 96,575,143 93.78 6,400,601 6.22

