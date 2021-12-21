Press release no 9-2021



Søborg, December 21, 2021





First UK Audit Client for Konsolidator

Konsolidator has signed an agreement with a leading UK Accountancy Firm to provide Konsolidator Audit. Konsolidator Audit delivers a SaaS solution the automates clients’ group consolidations. The Top 100 Firm selected Konsolidator, so that they can use innovative technology as an enable to save costs, whilst delivering accurate consolidated statements to their clients.

This agreement is the first Konsolidator Audit client in the UK. So far, Konsolidator’s customer base comprises types of clients who want to simplify their financial consolidation and internal financial reporting, but with this agreement, Konsolidator enters a new customer segment. Public accounting firms around the world mainly use Excel spreadsheets when preparing their client’s financial consolidation but with Konsolidator the public accounting firms may digitalize their internal processes and, at the same time, increase the quality of work and save substantial amounts of cost.





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

