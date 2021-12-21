VIAC, CEI & ONTF – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK , Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC)

Class Period: March 22, 2021 - March 29, 2021

Deadline: December 28, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants sold a large amount of ViacomCBS shares while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion under management) and its need to fully liquidate its position in ViacomCBS because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, the defendants avoided billions in losses combined.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Class Period: February 18, 2021 - October 4, 2021

Deadline: December 28, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post-Merger; (2) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company’s delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (3) an institutional investor was diluting Camber’s shares at a significant rate following the Company’s July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF)

Class Period: ON24 common stock pursuant and/or traceable to ON24’s February 3, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”)

Deadline: January 3, 2022

The complaint alleges that representations made in the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24’s traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

