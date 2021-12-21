English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release December 21, 2021 at 5.30 pm

DOVRE GROUP’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2022

Dovre Group Plc publishes its financial statements releases for January 1 – December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Annual Report 2021, which includes the company’s financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report, will be published online during week 11.

Dovre Group releases its financial reports in 2022 as follows:

Q1 trading statement for January 1 – March 31, 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Half-year financial report for January 1 – June 30, 2022 on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Q3 trading statement for January 1 – September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022





The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Dovre Group’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Dovre Group Plc observes a-three-week silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports. The company does not comment on its financial situation development or meet with investment analysts or other members of the investment community during this period.

Dovre Group’s financial information is released as stock exchange bulletins in Finnish and English and is available online at www.dovregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC

Sirpa Haavisto

CFO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 900 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com.

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com