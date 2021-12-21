TRC Gen+ Clinical Research Shows Nic's KetoDiet Reduces Risks of Cardiovascular Disease in Individuals with Mildly Elevated LDL

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nic's Keto Diet : Reducing Cardiovascular Risk in People with Elevated Cholesterol Levels.



A ketogenic, or “keto,” diet, in which carbohydrate intake is restricted, has recently become popular for weight loss. The keto diet is believed to have several health benefits, especially for cardiovascular health. However, whether this diet is also beneficial in people with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol levels—also called “bad” cholesterol—is unknown.

TRCGEN+ sponsored an open-label clinical research performed by kgk Science to examine the efficacy of Nic’s Keto Diet (NKD), a very-low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet, on cardiovascular health in adults with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol.

The study examined the effects of a keto diet developed by Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios , called Nic’s Keto Diet (NKD), on indicators of cardiovascular health in normal and overweight individuals with elevated LDL cholesterol levels. This diet focused on consuming high-quality fats and provided 5% calories from carbs, 25% from protein, and 75% from fat. Participants were instructed to eat foods such as leafy and cruciferous vegetables, avocados, eggs, meat, seafood, high-fat dairy products, and organic and grass-fed sources of fats and oils. Moreover, they were instructed to avoid sweeteners, all fruits except berries, starchy vegetables, low-fat dairy products, soy, grains, beans, and alcohol. Fourteen participants with slightly elevated LDL levels followed NKD for 140 days, and their weight, body fat percentage, and blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol levels were monitored throughout.

The study found that after 140 days, NKD reduced weight by 8.55 kg and body fat percentage by 4.41%. A corresponding increase in muscle mass was also observed, indicating that NKD substantially improved body composition. Other benefits of this diet included increased levels of HDL cholesterol, considered “good” cholesterol, and decreased blood pressure and glucose levels.

Together, these results suggested that Nic's Keto Diet (NKD) is safe, well-tolerated, and effective in improving body composition and cardiovascular health in individuals with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol. This diet could therefore be used for preventing cardiovascular disease in at-risk populations.

Title of the paper: Examining the efficacy of a very-low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet on cardiovascular health in adults with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol in an open-label pilot study.

Authors: Nikolaos Tzenios, Erin D. Lewis, David C. Crowley, Mohamad Chahine, Malkanthi Evans

DOI: http://doi.org/10.1089/met.2021.0042

