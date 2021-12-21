Arabella Advisors Continues to Grow to Serve Philanthropy

Washington, DC, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, December 21, 2021 - Arabella Advisors, an award-winning B corporation that works to make philanthropic efforts more efficient, effective, and equitable, is excited to announce that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the second year in a row. Many of the factors behind Arabella’s growth are detailed in its “Doing Good Better” Impact Report, found here.

Arabella’s clients are social changemakers, foundations, philanthropists, and nonprofit organizations. Faced with the intersecting challenges of a global pandemic, a rapidly changing economy, and an overdue reckoning with racial justice, these clients have called on Arabella to deploy its expertise and experience on a larger scale than ever since the pandemic hit.

The Arabella team has responded to help meet the moment: in 2020 alone, the firm helped its nonprofit clients make more than 600 COVID-response grants to more than 230 grantees in more than 30 countries. And from 2016-2020, the firm helped its clients make more than 8400 grants to over 3500 grantees in over 100 countries, plus all 50 US states, DC, and Puerto Rico.

“For over a decade, Arabella has proudly provided administrative services to nonprofits working to build a better world and helped philanthropists on their journeys from idea to impact,” said company CEO Sampriti Ganguli. “After the pandemic hit, we had to put everything we knew to work at once, on a larger scale than ever, to help our clients respond. Our growth is a direct reflection of our clients’ drive to accomplish philanthropic goals and of the Arabella team’s ability to help them do so, even at the most difficult times.”

Consistent with its values as a certified B Corporation, Arabella prides itself on helping clients who are working to build a better future--one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity, and without racism. The company has also been certified as a “Great Place to Work” and recognized as a “Best Entrepreneurial Company” by Entrepreneur magazine. In 2021, Arabella ranked 3,811 out of the 5000 companies named to the Inc 5000, moving up from its 2020 ranking of 4,490.

