Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With Two 2021 BETA Awards

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine, with two 2021 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA).



The annual BETA Awards recognize winners in two categories: Excellence and Technovation. The Excellence category honors electronics and semiconductor companies with market-leading products that drive industry growth, while the Technovation category awards products and solutions that use advanced electronics and semiconductors. This year in the Excellence category, Vishay was named the Global Leader in Power Semiconductors based on its SiC45x family of microBUCKâ synchronous buck regulators and named Passive Components Leader of the Year for its SMDY1 series of surface-mount ceramic safety capacitors.

Vishay's SiC45x family regulators help reduce energy consumption in data centers and industrial computers by delivering up to 98 % peak efficiency in a 5 mm x 7 mm package. Scalable to 40 A, microBUCK solutions can help designers achieve the best combination of cost and performance. Delivering increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation devices, the regulators also offer PMBus 1.3 compliance for power system telemetry.

SMDY1 series ceramic safety capacitors are the industry’s first such devices to offer a Y1 rating of 500 V AC and 1500 V DC . In addition, they offer industry-high capacitance to 4.7 nF. For EMI / RFI filtering in power supplies, solar inverters, smart meters, and LED drivers, the closest competing devices only offer capacitance up to 1.5 nF and Y1 ratings to 300 V AC , with no DC rating. In addition, the SMDY1 series offers higher humidity robustness with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and a moisture sensitivity level of 2a.

The BETA Awards were presented in an online ceremony held on Nov. 30. Vishay’s Vinod Tarale, distribution sales manager, India and SAARC, received the award on the company’s behalf. The ceremony can be viewed on-demand at https://awards.bisinfotech.com/?utm_source=bisinfotech&utm_medium=emailer&utm_campaign=betaawards .

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

