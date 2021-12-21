StackPath Beats AWS, Cloudflare and Others in Head-to-Head WAF Review by SecureIQ Labs

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath, a leader in edge computing and edge applications, received first place in overall score for Web Application Firewall (WAF) testing performed by SecureIQ Labs, a member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO) and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). Included in the tests were nine WAF providers with a self-service offering: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barracuda, Cloudflare, F5, Fortinet, Imperva, Prophaze, SiteLock, and StackPath. StackPath highlights in SecureIQ Labs final report include:



Leader for overall Return On Security Investment (ROSI) based on complete security, operational efficiency, and cost of ownership

Top performer for "out of the box" protection requiring little to no configuration

Top performer in operational efficiency

High performer in botnet protection

100% Layer 7 DDoS attack protection score

High performer in WAF deployment time

“Unfortunately, in today’s interconnected world, every company is a target for cybercrimes. There are so many bad actors with a multitude of attack scenarios and vectors,“ said David Ellis, VP at SecureIQLab. “We unbiasedly assessed the best security measures against real-world threats, and for operational deployment and ease of use. StackPath performed exceptionally in most of these categories and had a very competitive price point as well.”

With each vendor, a member of the SecureIQ Labs technical team independently signed up for and configured the provider’s WAF service. Default configurations and rule sets were used; any default “detect only" mode settings were modified to "block" mode, with default rulesets used as applicable. The WAF was then subjected to more than 22,000 attacks.

“Our WAF provides easy-to-access and manage enterprise grade protection and stops the malicious online attacks our clients face, including those from the recent Log4j vulnerability,” said Uzi Galili, StackPath Senior Product Manager for Security Products. “We are glad that SecureIQ Labs recognized our capabilities. This recognition, combined with being identified as a ‘Vendor to Watch’ on Gartner's recent Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) shows our security offerings help companies protect the edge.”

About StackPath

StackPath is an edge cloud platform, providing cloud services that are physically closer to end-users than core cloud providers’ services. StackPath edge compute—including Virtual Machines and Containers—and edge applications—including CDN and WAF—are strategically located in the world’s most densely populated areas, and united by a secure private network backbone and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

