Octopus Apollo VCT plc

21 December 2021

Net asset value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT (the “Company”) announces that it has reviewed the portfolio at 21 December 2021 in detail and concluded that the current net asset value ("NAV") of the Company is 53.0 pence per ordinary share, which will be used for the upcoming share buy back on 23 December 2021. This represents a 3.9% increase to the Company's previously published NAV as at 31 July 2021 of 51.0p per ordinary share. This NAV change reflects valuation adjustments across the portfolio, which is carried at fair value, as advised by the Company's investment manager and approved by the Board.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0)20 7710 2800