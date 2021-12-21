Sublimation Heat Press Manufacturer Insta Graphic Systems Is Attending Two Trade Shows In January 2022

Cerritos, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makers of durable sublimation heat press machines Insta Graphic Systems is attending two trade shows in January 2022. The company is attending the Impressions Expo which will be held in Long Beach, CA, from January 21 to January 23, 2022, and the United Soccer Coaches Convention which will be held in Kansas City, MO, from January 19 to January 23, 2022.

The Impressions Expo is the decorated apparel industry’s leading and most advanced trade show and conference. It is designed to help its attendees get a leg up on improving their products and offering the kinds of services that will help grow their business. The expo will let attendees connect face-to-face with hundreds of exhibitors to gain insights, learn tricks of the trade, and compare products side-by-side to help make the best decisions for their business. The conference will also offer workshops and seminars in a wide range of categories that will appeal to both industry veterans and those who are new to the business. The seminars are designed to teach new and innovative approaches to all aspects of the industry and cover topics such as screen printing, embroidery, direct-to-garment printing, and much more. The conference will also offer attendees an opportunity to network with thousands of industry peers to develop new relationships.

The United Soccer Coaches Convention is the largest gathering of soccer coaches and administrators from around the country and it also attracts international visitors. The conference focuses on introducing its attendees to new ideas and methodologies that have been deemed of prime importance by elite educators, coaches, and administrators in the soccer world. The conference will host a variety of live field demonstrations and lecture sessions, along with offering plenty of opportunities to make connections with colleagues and peers. The conference’s Exhibit Hall will give attendees a chance to explore and test the latest products and services such as the latest equipment, technology, uniforms, and more that are available to assist soccer coaches and administrators in their daily duties.

A spokesperson for Insta Graphic Systems discussed its bid to attend the two conferences by saying, “Our company makes use of cutting edge sublimation printing technology that produces a superior print product that lasts longer than the products made using other alternatives. We want to showcase the benefits of this process to those that stand to gain the most from the advantages that this technology offers. At the Impressions Expo, we will get a chance to interact with other experts in the decorated apparel industry and to learn from their wealth of experiences. At the United Soccer Coaches Convention, we will get a chance to put our high-tech printing process in front of soccer teams and organizations from around the country who regularly need high-quality printed uniforms to represent their team. Both conferences will allow us to expand our business, both by staying up to date on cutting edge development and by finding new clients. We are extremely excited to be a part of these wonderful events and we are looking forward to meeting you on the show floor to introduce you to the innovative products and services that Insta Graphic Systems is offering. So if you are attending the two aforementioned conferences, make sure to look for us and stop by for a chat.”

Insta Graphic Systems range of sublimation heat presses enable the application of optimum and even pressure and temperature. The machine allows businesses to print better-quality images, graphics, and labels on polyester garments. The technology behind sublimation heat presses, sublimation printing with heat transfers, uses a special type of ink that actually ingrains itself into the fabric, unlike regular heat transfers, giving the images and graphics an even longer lifespan. Insta Graphic Systems says that once the sublimation heat press machine is incorporated into a business’s operations it will allow it to make higher-quality graphics and transfers that will stand the test of time.

Insta Graphic Systems is a California-based company that has been serving customers for over 60 years. Readers can contact the company at the toll-free number (800) 421-6971 to find out more about its products and offerings.

