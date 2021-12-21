Outgrow: A Solution to Grow Your Business via Interactive Content

New York City, New York, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

We need to be more exciting, engaging, and value-adding interactive content to stand out from the crowd. Did you know? - Interactive content is 40 times more likely to be shared on social media than others.

Outgrow allows you to engage your customers and prospects with its eight types of interactive content tools. These include Calculators, Quizzes, Polls, Assessments, Chatbots, eCommerce Recommendations, Forms/Surveys, and Contests/Giveaways that help you grow your business.

The Benefits Can Startups And Small Businesses Reap From Interactive Content.

Most early-stage startups and small businesses don't have the resources or workforce to develop an engaging campaign. However, interactive content can engage the users and help them reach a targeted audience.

Interactive content is the door to multifold engagement, especially for companies that have just started and don't have a lot of organic traffic and followers. It paves the path for them by generating relevant leads for the business.

For example, a small travel business can create interactive content like contests or giveaways such as "Share Your Favourite Travel Story and Win a 2-day Trip to Paris" to attract new customers. This helps gain heaps of relevant and personalized data that can send special offers and discounts to prospects. Ultimately, this increases the chances of conversion.

Similarly, a new bank can create interactive content like a calculator such as "How Long Will It Take to Pay Off My Credit Card" and embed it on their website to provide real-time solutions and gain trust among new prospects to build your brand.

Lastly, interactive content ensures you stand out from the crowd. An easy-to-use yet advanced interactive content builder to go for is Outgrow. This platform offers over 8 types of interactive content to choose from and comes with inbuilt analytics to collect data and measure content performance.

Why Choose Outgrow?

Interactive content comes in various forms. Choosing one would be like picking one candy from a jar full of it. Hence, an intelligent solution would be to go for an all-in-one toolkit like Outgrow that offers plans that come with more than one interactive content. Essentially, one plan - multiple solutions.

Nevertheless, if you have to start with one, it would depend on your brand's requirements. If you're a financial organization or a SaaS startup, a calculator would be a must for you. However, if you're an e-commerce startup, your go-to pick should be an e-commerce recommendation quiz. A research firm would make the most use of forms and surveys, while a digital marketing firm would want to invest in an outcome quiz.

Going with an interactive content builder like Outgrow would be the best bet. Users can opt for cost-effective plans that come with multiple or all types of interactive content. Furthermore, Outgrow also offers a free plan for startups to create free surveys and forms.

How To Choose The Most Beneficial Interactive Content Platforms?

Choosing one among such great interactive content tools in the market could be tricky. So here are a few points you should check before finalizing a builder for your company:

It is a no-code platform and easy-to-use

Houses multiple interactive content types

Offers premade templates that can be customized or used as is

It comes with inbuilt analytics to collect data and review content performance

Supports integrations to various other software

Showcases good user reviews

Provides excellent customer support

Outgrow comes with robust features, 8 types of interactive content, cost-effective and personalized pricing, a 7-day free trial, and even a free plan. Try it out if you want a hassle-free interactive content builder.

Outgrow Applications

Outgrow has plenty of satisfied customers with their success stories.

" Golf Avenue, one of the biggest online retailers of golfing equipment, wanted to know about their customer's preferences, and at the same time, needed a solution to help their users identify which equipment suits them the most. So, they created a quiz with Outgrow titled 'Guess Your Handicap' that has questions like the number of birdies, golf balls lost, length of a hit, etc. This helped their prospects get valuable solutions, and Golf Avenue got qualified leads and happy customers. As a result, they saw 248k+ visits on the quiz, 82k+ leads, and a conversion rate of 33%!", said Dr. Saksham Sharda, founder of Outgrow.

" Another happy story comes from VenturePact, a software development marketplace that helps businesses find and engage developers and designers. VenturePact built a mobile app calculator with Outgrow to increase engagement on their platform. The interactive calculator got them 213k+ visitors, 87k+ leads, and an overall 41% increase in conversion rate", Dr Sharda added.

About Outgrow

Outgrow is a platform that helps you create and manage interactive content in simple steps and free of charge. Outgrow lets you build 8 types of interactive content like quizzes, calculators, surveys, and assessments without code. It comes with a 7-day free trial to allow users to explore creating content with the best plans without spending any money. So visit their site and give it a spin!





Media Contact:

Outgrow

Dr. Saksham Sharda

questions@outgrow.co



News via KISS PR Brand Story

Attachment