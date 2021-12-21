Bounce Announces $2M Raise and Expansion into all 50 States

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bounce today announces a $2M raise led by General Catalyst alongside their expansion into all 50 states and into 20 additional countries worldwide. Now, travelers everywhere can store their luggage through Bounce in virtually every city in the United States and many more in Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa as global travel opens back up.

Bounce provides luggage storage for travelers and tourists in cities across the world. This expansion will bring more opportunities for people to make the most of their city experience without worrying about their belongings. Bounce now offers more than 200 storage points in New York City alone, as well as over 200 spots in Los Angeles , 100 in Chicago, and thousands more locations across popular tourist cities in the United States as well as major cities around the world, including London , Paris, Singapore, and Sydney.

“This raise is a major milestone on our journey to make travelers and tourists' vacations simpler and more enjoyable,” says Cody Candee, CEO of Bounce. “We’re really excited to have already expanded into 20 countries globally as well as all 50 states, and look forward to making travel as easy as possible across the world.”

Users can book luggage storage at Bounce locations by visiting the Bounce website or downloading the Bounce Storage app. All bookings include the $10,000 BounceShield™ protection, which also allows users to cancel free of charge any time before their booking begins.

The funding supports Bounce’s exponential growth as the team expands its reach further and begins to move into additional verticals. Bounce has already grown more than 30x so far this year.

For more information, contact Nikita Frampton at press@usebounce.com or +44 7587 483022

Bounce’s mission is to empower everyone with the opportunity to live life light. Since 2018, Bounce has partnered with local businesses in cities across the world to offer convenient and simple short-term bag and luggage storage to tourists, travelers, and locals alike via the Bounce luggage storage platform. Bounce operates in a growing number of cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania and continues to expand into new verticals, such as their recently launched Package Acceptance offering.