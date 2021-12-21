Aledade CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Farzad Mostashari Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade is proud to announce that Modern Healthcare named CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Farzad Mostashari to its "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021" list.

This prestigious recognition honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry based on leadership and impact.

"I am honored to be named to Modern Healthcare's '100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021' list," said Farzad Mostashari, CEO and Co-Founder of Aledade. "But I'm also humbled, because recognition for influence also brings with it an obligation. What- and who- are we using this influence for?"

In 2021, Mostashari used his influence in service to primary care physicians across the country by advocating on their behalf to policymakers, advancing knowledge through research on the impact of the pandemic on health equity, as well as evidence for physician-led ACOs in payment reform, and helping independent physicians stay independent and thrive by keeping their patients healthy. He has tried to leverage his national platform to shine a spotlight on the challenges that primary care physicians face, even as they serve on the frontlines of a global pandemic, and the ways that value-based care can empower these physicians and reorient our health care system toward one that works better for patients, doctors, and society.

In the seven years since founding Aledade, Mostashari has helped the company become the leading and most successful enabler of primary care practices in accountable care relationships. He previously served as the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology from 2011-2013, and served at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene as Assistant Commissioner for the Primary Care Information Project before that.

He currently serves on the Founder's Council of United States of Care and is a Visiting Fellow at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University.

The complete ranking can be found in this week's issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available here.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade works with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these practice networks, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, focus on their patients, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities at scale, that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. Together with more than 1000 participating providers in 31 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across over 100 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

