Albioma : Albioma enters into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey

Paris La Défense, 21 December, 2021

Albioma enters into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey

Albioma has entered into exclusive negotiations with Turcas Petrol A.Ş. with a view to acquiring a second Turkish geothermal power plant, located in Aydın Province.

This transaction will be completed in the coming months, subject to a number of conditions precedent, including prior issuance of the necessary licenses by the relevant regulatory and competition authorities.

The acquisition of this power plant, which has an installed capacity of 18 MWe, is entirely consistent with the Group's strategy to strengthen its position in the geothermal energy industry and roll out its expertise internationally.

Next on the agenda: Full-year results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).

