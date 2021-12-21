One World Universe, Inc. to Launch OneWorld ALIENS Club NFT Collection

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has developed its first NFT collection called OneWorld ALIENS Club.



This collection from One World Universe hopefully will be the first of many more to come. This 10,000 NFT collection will launch through the LaunchMyNFT.com platform, cofounded by YouTube star “Kwebbelkop” who has 14.9 million YouTube subscribers. The social media superstar will promote the project. A Discord channel has been set up and will serve as a community forum for the NFT project where other NFT holders and shareholders can interact. One World will most likely break the launch into 3 parts consisting of a 500 Aliens NFT presale, followed by a 1,000 Alien NFT early offer for Discord users that refer a minimum of 3 new users to the room, followed by the official minting launch of the remaining Aliens Club NFTs.

The collection is colorful, fun and a portion of the proceeds will assist One World Universe in our humanitarian efforts for the coming year. The collection, backed by the Ethereum blockchain, will follow similar themed NFT trends where certain traits of the Aliens range from common, rare to legendary. The Aliens will have 7 distinct characteristics (body, ears, hat, eyes, mouth, accessory, and background) where One World Universe hats and Ethereum gear will be rarer. The NFTs will be ranked in rarity and from 1 to 10,000 and the rarer the NFT, the higher the market value. Those participating in the “minting” will need a wallet (like Metamask etc.) that will allow Ethereum purchases. Minting price and launch date have yet to be determined, but goals are for the end of this month, early January.

“Although we do not anticipate the success of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, we feel our project will be fun, something our loyal shareholders can support, and it will further solidify our company in the NFT/Metaverse Space. For those new to participating in an NFT minting…it can be very exciting. Think of a grab bag, lottery ticket or opening a pack of sports cards. You pay a flat fee with hopes of getting something rare or of greater value than what you paid. For those that miss the minting events, one can purchase an Alien of their liking in one of the secondary digital assets marketplaces,” stated Dana Salzarulo, Director of Investor Relations for One World Universe.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each depicting an ape with different traits and visual attributes. It may sound arcane, but it's one of the most prestigious NFT collections in the world. Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and Post Malone are among its star-studded members. As of this morning, the floor price for an ape NFT was 51.247 ETH (approximately $200,000 USD).

In other notes, we remind shareholders that we are in a short week as the markets will be closed on Friday, December 24th in observance of Christmas Eve, and they can anticipate more updates and multiple acquisitions/projects throughout the remaining days in the month of December. Shareholders that wish to join our NFT Discord channel can visit https://discord.gg/7Cj7Ptsf.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

