Draper Esprit VCT plc (“the Company")

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

21 December 2021

Offer for Subscription Update - Overallotment facility

The Company is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription that launched on 12 November 2021 (“Offer”) has now raised £18.9 million. The Board has agreed to utilise the overallotment facility of £10 million to extend the total capacity of the Offer to £30 million.