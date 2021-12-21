DriveSafe Driving Schools Announces 2021-2022 Scholarship Program

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveSafe Driving Schools is pleased to offer the 2021-2022 DriveSafe scholarship Competition.

DriveSafe will award a scholarship of $1,500 to a student who can use it, in any way, to enhance their education. The deadline to submit scholarship applications and qualifying entries is March 2, 2022, and the winner will be notified by April 13th.

Ben Baron, DriveSafe’s CEO, explains the company’s rationale for the annual scholarship program: “DriveSafe celebrates educational opportunities and recognizes the importance of education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. The Scholarship Program is a way we can encourage students to think about their future while also considering the impact that driving has had on their life.”

To compete for the scholarship, students must complete the application and submit a qualifying entry of either an essay (250-500 words) or video (4 minutes or less). Videos must be made on one of the following platforms: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, along with #DriveSafe Scholarship. Students are asked to respond to the following question: “What have you learned about yourself as a result of learning how to drive?”

For more information and complete competition rules, visit DriveSafeColorado.com/ scholarship.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved driving school in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. The drive safe for Life System is designed to help students master the rules of the road, develop sound driving skills, and gain the confidence to be safe decision makers and responsible drivers. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado.

For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.