HaulSuite Named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HaulSuite, a leader in LTL optimization solutions, is named to Food Logistics 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. HaulSuite was chosen because its RouteMax solution simplifies the execution of pickup and delivery options, saving time, reducing labor, and lowering fuel costs.



“Interest in route optimization and first-and-last-mile delivery tools has seen a steady increase in the trucking industry, thanks to the e-commerce boom that led to a surge in freight volumes over the past few years,” said Manoj Parmar, Director of Product Design & Development at HaulSuite. “We are pleased that RouteMax is chosen for this prestigious award. Our customers get effective routing that maximizes stops per hour, with a reduction in miles and costs, helping to improve efficiencies and profitability of these trucking businesses.”

“Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go ‘round. They’re what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They’re what keeps people, products, and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency, and credibility. And, the winners from this year’s award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

HaulSuite is a portfolio of premier optimization solutions for companies with complex freight networks and pickup and/or delivery operations. The HaulSuite portfolio provides advanced AI-enabled automation and optimization transportation solutions that help save time, reduce costs, and improve overall profitability. HaulSuite’s RouteMax offers integrated advanced route optimization, intelligent dispatch, and an intelligent driver mobile app that improves driver productivity and asset utilization while consistently meeting all service commitments.

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain. Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the complete list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About HaulSuite

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, HaulSuite is focused on making the future of less-than-truckload operations more. By combining modern technology with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies. HaulSuite was formed in 2020 by Optym, a 20-plus year industry-leading provider of optimization solutions for the transportation and logistics space. For more information about HaulSuite, visit www.haulsuite.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, S.C.N. Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR-Atlanta

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

404.421.8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3edf4f4-2ee4-48eb-8936-a667b4a9402a