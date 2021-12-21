Anyword's AI Copywriting Positioned for 2022 Digital Marketing Trend

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its ability to optimize messaging, increase sales conversions and reduce campaign costs, experts predict the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing is expected to surge in 2022. Anyword , a copywriting platform powered by AI, announces it will use $21 million in new funding to expand its predictive model for optimizing marketing effectiveness.

Anyword uses AI and natural language processing to create an intuitive scoring system that creates and ranks text for its potential marketing effectiveness, allowing marketers to create optimal campaigns while avoiding costly and time-consuming A/B tests. Anyword has previously received funding from Group 11, UpWest Labs, and Innovation Endeavors.

Company officials say the new funding round will allow Anyword to refine its platform with the development of larger models to predict message performance.

"A larger model will allow an even deeper understanding of connections between objects, events, people and emotions, and better predict how well copy variations will perform," said Yaniv Makover, co-founder and CEO of Anyword. "Our overriding goal is a copywriting generator tool that provides clients with the best possible results - whether that be lifted conversions or an increase in sales."

Anyword also plans to expand API capabilities to support more channels and formats, and to develop more use cases for the platform, while still emphasizing performance prediction. The company also will use the funding to expand its go-to-market team and increase brand awareness, Makover said.

In a recent Forbes article , 14 marketing and communications leaders cited AI copywriting as a trend for 2022, as businesses seek to develop content using the tone and voice consumers have become accustomed to in social media channels. Marketing firms see AI copywriting as a way to improve digital marketing ROI.

Marketers can "deploy AI for tactical objectives by using it to make small but impactful campaign optimization decisions, including creative, placement and more," said Ajay Gupta, founder and CEO of Stirista.

"More than a billion marketing messages flow through digital channels every day, but it's still largely a guessing game as to which messages are effective and why," Makover said. "Anyword utilizes models that are capable of analyzing text and understanding its intent and ideal audience, and can now generate original marketing language that drives action."

