Rehab For Depression Helps Arizona Patients Reclaim Their Lives & Happiness

Youngtown, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun City, Arizona based Emerald Isle Health & Recovery is reaching out to reassure their community that there is hope for those who are suffering from depression. The clinic provides rehab for depression, and their consistent ability to help patients deal with this condition speaks for itself. Today, they invite anyone in need to get in touch for a no-cost assessment, following which they may learn more about the facilities at Emerald Isle, an industry leader in mental health primary treatment and recovery.

The clinic explains that many people feel depression as a burden they have to live with, somehow deserve or are powerless to change. Emerald Isle Health & Recovery wants to make it clear that this is not the case, and they are keen to inform their community about the various paths an individual can take to make depression recovery a reality. As with any medical condition, the best course of action is often to seek help from a professional, and Emerald Isle has had considerable success guiding patients towards a happier, healthier future.

“No matter the severity,” they assert, “our clinical team has helped those with profound depression find ways of making life enjoyable again. The first step is always to recognize that there is a problem, so if you are at all concerned that you may need assistance, you are welcome to contact our team for a mental health assessment. To ensure that there is as little barrier for entry, we also provide this assessment completely free of charge. We have had many patients who once hesitated to seek help because they weren’t sure they needed it. We urge you not to wait a moment longer. You deserve to be happy and live a fulfilling life, and we can give you the tools you need to make it happen.”

Patient reviews are a clear testament to the clinic’s effectiveness. “Emerald Isle saved my family member's life,” shares a review by Jacquelyn A. ”I found out about Emerald Isle through another mental health care provider. This was the only AZ facility on their recommended list of top 5 residential treatment facilities for treating mental illness that was covered by my insurance and in-network. The others were out of state. After 30 days of treatment, my family member left the residential treatment facility a completely different person. The staff is excellent, hands on, communicative, and very caring. I highly recommend Emerald Isle if you or your loved one needs a residential setting for healing and recovery.”

In the event a patient is diagnosed with depression, their doctor is likely to recommend individual therapy, which will allow them to seek treatment in one-on-one sessions. In addition to enabling a higher degree of privacy, these sessions will give the patient an opportunity to reflect on their life as well as their innermost thoughts and emotions, thereby highlighting the underlying causes of their mental illness. The objective of this is to identify the root of the problem, following which the patient can truly focus on healing and moving forward.

Emerald Isle states that individualized therapy can be of great use to anyone who is looking to examine their way of thinking, feelings or behaviors and reframe them in order to express themselves (and respond to the rigors of life) in a healthier manner. Notably, the clinic clarifies that the benefits of this kind of therapy do not mean group therapy is less effective. Many might actually learn more about themselves when pursuing therapy in a group setting, so it is recommended that patients have a frank discussion with their therapist or mental health professional in order to determine which is better suited for their needs, or if a combination of approaches may serve them best.

In the event a member of the community is concerned about their mental health, they are welcome to contact Emerald Isle Health & Recovery today for a free mental health assessment. In addition to therapy, the clinic takes it upon themselves to help their patients coordinate their health coverage (they also accept Medicaid and provide self-pay options). Further details regarding the clinic, their staff and programs can also be found on their official website and social media platforms.

