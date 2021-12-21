Serving Up Delicious Meals & Many THANK YOUs!

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the moment Bingz Chinese Crispy Burger opened its first Canadian restaurant in Markham this year, it has been supported and welcomed into the community. NOW, Bingz wants to say THANK YOU!

Feeding those in search of good, healthy, and especially tasty meals is our goal, so we thought, feeding those feeding others, would be the perfect holiday celebration.

We are treating the North York Harvest Food Bank to lunch! We will be serving up our world-famous burgers and featured drink to client, volunteers, and staff of the food bank.

“The pandemic has been a tumultuous and uncertain time for many families. We really love to make a little difference to community by giving away our great burgers. We appreciate North York Harvest Food Bank’s support to make it happen. Hope what we did would make this holiday brighter for each family.” Xi Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Bingz Canada

“Our community members, volunteers and staff are absolutely delighted to enjoy a great lunch courtesy of Bingz Canada. During the holiday season, we appreciate any and all support from our generous community." Henry Chiu, Director of Development & Marketing, North York Harvest Food Bank

Where: North York Harvest Foodbank Lawrence Heights Community Food Space

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 12:00am – 13:00pm

Challenge: We challenge all restaurants in the GTA to show their support for our community by making a donation to area food banks and by helping ensure everyone has full stomachs this holiday season. PASS IT ON!

ABOUT BINGZ CHINESE CRISPY BURGER:

Bingz Crispy Burgers opened its first North American location in Markham, Ontario in May, 2021. The company was founded in 2014 in Beijing, China, by two Tencent programmers, and soon became one of the most iconic food chains in the country. Currently, Bingz has over 100 outlets in Beijing and many more locations in several other Chinese cities, with sales of more than 60 million burgers in the past seven years alone. And there are plans to further expand to cities across Canada.

The Bingz menu offers a variety of unique and delicious flavours. Customers can choose from slow cooked pork to tender beef with black pepper, all served on their iconic crispy buns, all baked on-site in Bingz's store.

Bingz burgers are so delicious you won’t believe your taste buds!

FACT: Chinese burgers have been traced back 2,000 years, originating in the ancient Qin Dynasty.



ABOUT NORTH YORK HARVEST FOOD BANK:

With a vision of a community where all members are able to meet their food needs, North York Harvest Food Bank (NYH) has been providing dignified food assistance through its network of agencies for more than 35 years.

NYH has seen a 40% increase in demand compared to the same period prior to the pandemic. In fact, NYH distributed 3,000,000 lbs of food through its network in 2020. In addition to providing emergency food, NYH is also working on longer-term solutions to food access, supporting its agencies with investments and development programs and engaging in research on the communities it serves.

