Proactive news headlines including Benchmark Metals, Gratomic, Cypress Development, American Battery Technology and MAS Gold

New York , Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- American Battery Technology expands resource exploration, staking additional 2,440 acres of claims in Nevada click here
- Safe-T Group says its Safe-T Data A.R subsidiary recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for User Authentication report click here
- Vuzix says that customer AMA has placed another order for its Smart Glasses click here
- MAS Gold and Eros Resources strike option agreement on its La Ronge gold belt property portfolio in Saskatchewan click here
- BioSig Technologies selects Access Strategy Partners to accelerate commercial sales click here
- Benchmark Metals eyes preliminary economic assessment in 2022 followed by feasibility study for flagship BC project click here
- CytoDyn receives positive response from US FDA for conducting a Phase III trial in critically ill COVID-19 pneumonia patients click here
- Evergold says drilling at Pyramid Peak confirms presence of high-grade vein system on the Snoball property in BC's Golden Triangle click here
- Gratomic says it is ‘very pleased’ with the results of the independent performance testing on Aukam project in Namibia click here
- Fobi AI signs one-year contract with golf company for digitizing membership cards through its wallet pass technology click here
- Renforth Resources brings in C$1,376,260 to advance exploration at Surimeau and Parbec projects in Quebec click here
- The Valens Company inks two agreements with PMI Mexico, one of the leading drug suppliers to the Mexican government click here
- Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX Gaming takes its content live with Grand Casino Baden click here
- Mednow inks deals to acquire Liver Care Canada and London Pharmacare click here
- Cloud DX unveils three-year agreement with an independent Ontario clinic to supply its Connected Health services for at-home pulmonary rehabilitation click here
- QC Copper and Gold says Kevin Canario has been appointed as the company's chief financial officer click here
- Nextech AR Solutions signs multi-year deal with Restaurant Canada for virtual event and marketplace click here
- Cypress Development qualifies to trade on OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market and begins trading today, December 21, 2021 click here
- Soma Gold picks up environmental sustainability award from Colombian department click here
- Planet 13 to acquire Next Green Wave Holdings, expanding presence in California with premium indoor cultivation click here
- Metal Energy Corp appoints Kevin Canario as the company's chief financial officer click here
- HighGold Mining reports latest drill results from Alaska project, including one hole which it says will improve resource click here
- Burcon NutraScience poised for a breakout in 2022, Beacon Securities says as it mulls multimillion-dollar takeover potential click here
