Proactive news headlines including Cobalt Blue Holdings, Moho Resources, GTI Resources and SenSen Networks

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Queensland to assess opportunities for the recovery of cobalt and any co-existing base and precious metals from mine waste. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has made strong progress with exploration at Crossroads Prospect within the Burracoppin Gold Project in Western Australia and is encouraged by assay results from diamond drilling. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has completed another 15 drill holes at the Thor in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF), a leading AI software solution provider, has secured a multi-year contract with the Queensland Revenue Office to roll out its vehicle-mounted automated number plate recognition technology. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has passed another development milestone for the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project with a shipment of mine processing and mobile equipment en route to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and expected to arrive in the next 30 days. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has recorded further strong nickel and copper hits from a drilling campaign at the Andover project’s VC-07 East Deposit. Click here

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF) has entered into a three-year exclusive licensing agreement with CBD Health Foods Ltd, trading as British Cannabis, to manufacture, market and sell CBD products across the UK. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has scheduled an early restart of its diamond drilling program at the flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has made excellent progress during the initial phase of drilling at its Douglas Canyon Gold-Silver Project in Nevada. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has discovered a new copper exploration target at the Jervois Project through the recent application of induced polarisation (IP) and down-hole electromagnetics (DHEM) geophysical techniques. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has closed its heavily oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP), having raised A$29.7 million from 2,340 shareholders at the A$3.00 issue price. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has soaked up the enthusiasm of existing shareholders who participated in its successful capital-raising. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR)’s ongoing scoping drilling at the Earaheedy Project has revealed a major feeder fault zone with significant zinc-lead-silver mineralisation along with strong copper at the Chinook Prospect. Click here

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) has been issued 150 million shares in London Stock Exchange (LSE)-listed Bluebird Merchant Ventures (BMV) to finalise the sale of equity interests in two South Korean properties. Click here

SensOre Ltd has highlighted the potential of the Tea Well joint venture (JV) project in a collaborative gravity survey with Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) covering that project and GBR's adjacent Side Well Project, which holds the promising Mulga Bill prospect. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) continues to advance the Black Swan Nickel Project toward a production restart, making progress on the ‘Fill the Mill’ strategy as it attempts to grow the known resource and diversify feed stock sources for the processing circuit. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has unwrapped an early Christmas present, with assay results from recent drilling at Crusader-Templar Prospect within the Wallbrook Gold Project in WA returning high-grade gold. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX)’s drilling results at the Morila Gold Project in Mali indicate the presence of a new high-grade zone, including several meaningful intersections above 30 g/t gold, on the eastern side of the Morila Super Pit. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has intersected a potentially high-grade zone down dip of the historical Beryl shaft and underground workings at Gem deposit of Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) within the Ravensthorpe Project of Western Australia. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has received validation of its nickel sulphide exploration strategy focused on Canada with a prominent German-based resources sector investor committing to a placement to raise approximately A$710,000. Click here

