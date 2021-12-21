Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorus SmartSecure, a local security and smart home technology provider, announced today the acquisition of two Birmingham-area security companies, making it one of the fastest-growing security providers in the Southeast.

OnGuard Security and Gem Alarm Systems, both of Birmingham, were acquired in November. Rob Hardman, president of Chorus SmartSecure said, "We are excited for how these two moves help us grow our footprint in metro Birmingham and propel Chorus toward our strategic goal to become the preferred provider of security services in our markets." Hardman added, "Jon Hinds (of OnGuard Security) and Jeff Milam (of Gem Alarm Systems) have both built outstanding businesses that serve their customers extremely well. We're honored to continue the great work they started."

OnGuard president Jon Hinds said, "When it's time to sell your business, you never think you'll be able to find a company that shares your values perfectly, but that's exactly what we found with the team at Chorus." Gem Alarm Systems founder Jeff Milam noted, "It's hard to let go after 47 years, but I believe Chorus is the best fit for our customers for the next 50 years."

These acquisitions make the third in less than 12 months for Chorus, who acquired Southeast Alarm in December of 2020. In addition to providing security and home automation in the Birmingham market, Chorus has expanded in recent months to serve both Auburn, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida. This rapid growth has been fueled by its capital partner Key 7 Investment Company. Steven Splawn, CEO of Key 7 said, "Rob and his team are rapidly building a world-class organization that is poised for significant growth while creating lasting value for its customers."



About Chorus:

Chorus SmartSecure is a Birmingham-based security and smart home technology company that believes in delivering world-class service to every customer, every time. Its mission is to become the leading provider of security and smart home technology across the Southeast. Chorus is also an exclusive partner of Alabama Power Company and its Smart Neighborhood Builder Program. Find out more at callchorus.com.



