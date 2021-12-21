AAID Announces the 2021 Top-Award Recipients

Chicago, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) presented its highest awards at the recently concluded 70th Annual Conference in Chicago on Saturday, November 13, 2021. For background about each of the awards and the history of past winners, please visit aaid.com/awards.

The following are the top 5 AAID dentists in 2021.

The 2021 Aaron Gershkoff/Norman Goldberg Memorial Award was presented to Joel L. Rosenlicht, DMD, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Manchester, CT, for his achievements in the field of implant dentistry and service to the AAID. Dr. Rosenlicht, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, has been in private practice and academics for more than 30 years. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University Dental School in 1975 and completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical training at the combined programs of Tufts University and Boston University School of Graduate Dental Medicine in 1978. Dr. Rosenlicht became a Fellow in 1994 and an ABOI/ID Diplomate in 1991. He also served as AAID president in 2010.

The 2021 Isiah Lew Memorial Research Award was presented to Jack A. Hahn, DDS, FAAID, ABOI/ID of Cincinnati, OH, for his significant contribution to dental implant research. Dr. Hahn is a well-known pioneer in the field of oral implantology. He brings more than 52 years of implant expertise to his patients and continues to lecture worldwide. After graduating from dental school at The Ohio State University, Dr. Hahn became committed to treating dental implant patients and educating other dental professionals on how to perform surgical placements and prosthetic restorations. He has developed implant devices and techniques that are used worldwide and continues to participate in various clinical studies. He became a Fellow in 1985, an Honored Fellow in 1988, and an ABOI/ID Diplomate in 1990. He served as ABOI/ID president in 2007.

The 2021 Terry Reynolds Trailblazer Award was presented to Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Atlanta, GA, for his contributions to fostering inclusion, outreach, and service within the dental community. Dr. Dunson received his dental degree from the University of Southern California in 1991 and completed a general dentistry residency program at Columbia University at Harlem Hospital in NYC. He obtained his oral implantology graduate certificate from Loma Linda University in 1997. Dr. Dunson is the founder and director of the Global Dental Implant Institute in Atlanta. He also is the Director of the Washington D.C. (Mid-Atlantic) MaxiCourse® and has lectured at more than 10 MaxiCourses around the world. Dr. Dunson has been an AAID member since 1992, became a Fellow in 2009, and earned his ABOI/ID Diplomate in 2008. He served as president in 2020. (Picture can be provided upon request.)

The 2021 Paul Johnson Service Award was awarded to Shankar Iyer, DDS, MDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Elizabeth, NJ, for his outstanding service to the AAID. Dr. Iyer graduated with honors from the New York University College of Dentistry and pursued graduate studies in Prosthodontics. He was a clinical assistant professor for several years at New York University’s department of Post-Graduate Prosthodontics. He currently holds two appointments in the departments of Periodontics and Prosthodontics at Rutgers University Dental School in New Jersey. Dr. Iyer became a Fellow in 2000 and an ABOI/ID Diplomate in 2004. He has been involved with the AAID since 1996, serving on many committees including the Annual Conference Education Committee and as AAID President in 2017. (Picture can be provided upon request.)

The 2021 International Dentist of the Year Award was presented to Robert J. Miller, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID of Delray Beach, FL, for championing international growth of the AAID. Dr. Miller graduated with honors from New York University College of Dentistry and completed his general practice residency at Flushing Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Miller became a Fellow in 2002, an Honored Fellow in 2012, and an ABOI/ID Diplomate in 2001. He teaches implant dentistry at clinics around the world and serves on the editorial review board for the AAID’s Journal of Oral Implantology. (Picture can be provided upon request.)

