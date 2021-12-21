Valerie Moreno Named to Riverview Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GSM: RVSB) today announced the appointment of Valerie Moreno, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Clark College, to the Board of Directors for Riverview Community Bank and Riverview Bancorp, Inc.



“Valerie’s unique skill set adds information technology depth to the skills represented on the Board of Directors,” said Kevin Lycklama, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Bancorp. “From a security standpoint as well as an innovation perspective, Valerie has more than 32 years of IT experience. She is joining our Board at a perfect time as we continue to evolve our IT and digital banking platforms.”

Ms. Moreno has worked for local organizations as well as national companies – Portland Community College, Northwestern University, AT&T and Qwest. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University in Network and Communication Management. In her current role at Clark College, Moreno is responsible for IT services at all Clark College campuses as well as support efforts for the Clark College Foundation; evolution and strategic planning for the College’s IT systems; developing and maintaining security policies and standards; and is the CIO/CISO liaison between Clark College and the Washington State Community and Technical Colleges.

Ms. Moreno has served on the boards of Centro Cultural, a nonprofit serving the Latino community of Portland, as well as the Chicago Women in Trades and Girls in the Game organizations. She also has prior connections to the PCC Foundation, Youth Job Center and the Hispanic Bell Management Association.

“I am delighted to be able to lend my expertise to a true community bank that has served the area for almost 100 years,” said Moreno. “The banking industry has complex IT needs around security and planning for the future. It’s a great time for me to join the Riverview Board of Directors as it navigates ambitious IT initiatives.”

