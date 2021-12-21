Sale of Private Residential Estate by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Shatters Quebec Real Estate Records

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotheby's International Realty Canada today announced the sale of a majestic, six-acre waterfront estate that has set a new historic record as the highest residential property sale through the MLS® (Multiple Listing Service) system in Quebec’s history.



Listed at CAD $19,885,000, the imminent sale of the private estate located on the Golden Mile in the village of Senneville, situated on the western tip of the Island of Montreal, occurs as Quebec’s real estate market continues to experience a record surge in luxury sales activity and prices across its urban and suburban markets.

“With over 400 feet of waterfront and breathtaking 180-degree views of the Lake of Two Mountains, this prestigious property is one of the most exceptional residential offerings not only within the Island of Montreal, but in the province as a whole,” said listing broker Cassandra Aurora with Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec, who represented both the seller and the buyer in the transaction. “Although the property attracted steady interest from a diverse array of potential buyers, it was ultimately purchased by a buyer local to the region.”

The French Colonial-style mansion features five bedrooms, with five full and two ensuite bathrooms, five gas fireplaces and a sizable seven-car garage. Soaring ceilings and windows, and stunning fenestration optimize the unobstructed views of the water from within the home, including breathtaking views that blanket the spacious family room in natural sunlight.

Designed for entertaining year-round, the residence features a spacious remodeled kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a large kitchen island, walk-in pantry and French doors opening directly into the backyard. An impressive infinity wine cellar mirrored with tempered glass anchors the lower level, along with an open-concept gym, double-sided fireplace, sauna, cinema room and large play area. Intricate woodwork and tray ceilings frame the main floor office, and the grand master suite with custom walk-in closet features an ensuite bathroom with spacious double shower, gas fireplace, and soaker jacuzzi tub overlooking the lake.

“This unprecedented sale reflects the surge in demand for luxury real estate not only on the Island of Montreal, but across the entire Montreal Census Metropolitan Area since the province’s post-pandemic reopening,” says Daniel Dagenais, Regional Director for Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec. “The heated interest for real estate in our region encompasses, urban, suburban and recreational markets as people seek to improve their lifestyles through their homes.”

Outdoor activities and watersports are mere steps away with 400 feet of waterfront and expansive outdoor living space, including a helicopter landing area on the property. Two propane fire tables, a built-in barbeque, and a ten-person hot tub are just a few of the many open-air amenities that add to the appeal of this luxurious residence. The property also boasts a luxurious two-bedroom guest house with an open concept kitchen and entertainment area.

“There has been a sharp increase in demand for luxury properties in suburban and recreational markets since the start of the pandemic, a trend we expect to continue,” says Don Kottick, President and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Affluent Canadians are maximizing space to enhance their lifestyles given the many changes that were brought on by the pandemic. Properties that enable the enjoyment of recreational activities and the great outdoors in privacy, while also accommodating family and friends in comfort and with security will remain exceptional, and enduring lifestyle and financial investments.”

Further details of the sale of this estate remain private.

