Global Internet of People, Inc. Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, China, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: SDH), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



CEO Commentary

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients and esteemed members,” commented Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SDH, “During the first half of 2021, our revenue continued to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a result, our revenue was down by more than 16% year-on-year, mainly because the hosting of major events and activities was banned when reporting of newly infected cases occurred. However, our revenues from sponsorship advertising services grew by 44.2% to $1.7 million, because we were able to organize smaller seminars that offered advertising and promotional services, to hedge against the unpredictable and continuous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business operation. The revenue from the sale of merchandises also grew by 70.4%, which was driven by our live-streaming services that helped facilitate such sales. Looking ahead, we intend to continue keeping abreast of industry trends, supporting knowledge sharing resources and strengthening our enterprise service capabilities, in order to meet the needs of our existing and prospective clients, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth in the future.”

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue, net

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net revenue decreased by $1,064,505, or 16.36%, to $5,441,958, from $6,506,463 for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenue was mainly driven by the decrease of comprehensive tailored services. Our revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were derived from the following sources:

For the Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2021 % 2020 % Amount % Member services $ 217,374 3.99 $ 491,806 7.56 $ (274,432 ) (55.80 ) Enterprise services -Comprehensive tailored services 1,308,326 24.04 3,190,371 49.03 (1,882,045 ) (58.99 ) -Sponsorship advertising services 1,732,402 31.83 1,201,415 18.47 530,987 44.20 -Consulting services 64,641 1.19 199,198 3.06 (134,557 ) (67.55 ) Online services 30,162 0.55 191,443 2.94 (161,281 ) (84.24 ) Sale of merchandises 2,077,525 38.18 1,219,296 18.74 858,229 70.39 Other services 11,528 0.22 12,934 0.20 (1,406 ) (10.87 ) Net revenues $ 5,441,958 100.00 $ 6,506,463 100.00 $ (1,064,505 ) (16.36 )

Revenues from member services

The Company offers three tiers of membership services, Platinum, Diamond and Protégé, which differ in membership fees as well as the level of the services provided. Members pay a fixed fee for rights to participate in seven activities, including study tours and forums, within a one-year membership period.

Revenues from member services decreased by $274,432, or 55.80%, from $491,806 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $217,374 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily because we were prevented from offering large offline activities since the outbreak of COVID-19, which resulted in a decreased demand for member services.

Revenues from comprehensive tailored services



Revenues from comprehensive tailored services decreased by $1,882,045, or 58.99%, from $3,190,371 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $1,308,326 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. With the continuous control of gatherings in 2021, the demand of comprehensive tailored services for large conference and salon organization decreased.

Revenues from sponsorship advertising services

Sponsorship advertising is a special form of advertising, generally referring to a publicity strategy adopted by enterprises in order to enhance their corporate and product image, as well as brand awareness and influence. We provide sponsorship advertising services for our enterprise clients at events we hold, such as forums and study tours.

Revenues from sponsorship advertising services increased by $530,987, or 44.20%, from $1,201,415 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $1,732,402 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, due to the fact that we held more small conferences with sponsorship advertising in the first half of 2021.



Revenues from consulting services

We provide consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises to develop strategies and solutions for the following: corporate reorganization, product promotion and marketing, industry supply chain integration, corporate governance, financing and capital structure, etc. Revenues from consulting services decreased by $134,557, or 67.55%, from $199,198 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $64,641 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily because the continuous government restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the demand for our consulting services.

Revenues from online services

Revenue from online services decreased by $161,281, or 84.24%, from $191,443 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $30,162 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily because we offered more free streaming content to attract potential clients.

Revenues from sale of merchandises

Our revenues from sale of merchandises for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was mainly generated from sale of electrolytic copper. Revenues from sale of merchandises increased by $858,229, or 70.39%, from $1,219,296 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, to $2,077,525 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily because we organized more small trade conferences facilitating the sales of merchandises in the first half of 2021.

Costs and operating expenses



Service costs

Our service costs primarily include (1) the cost of holding activities, such as venue rental fees, conference equipment fees, (2) professional and consulting fees paid to third parties for our activities; (3) the fees paid to mentors and experts; (4) labor costs; and (5) the amortization of costs associated with copyright maintenance.

Service costs of $708,719, increased by $74,405, or 11.73%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to same period in 2020 of $634,314, mainly due to the increase of $53,427 in labor costs. Due to the impact of COVID-19, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, we transformed our strategy from holding large conferences to holding smaller conferences and salons, which necessitated higher labor costs.

Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold were $2,050,253 and $749,485 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The significant increase of the cost of goods sold was due to the sale of electrolytic copper, which incurred cost of goods sold of $1,994,058 in the first half of 2021.

Selling expenses

Our selling expenses decreased by $59,635, or 12.54%, from $475,496 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $415,861 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in our selling expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to a $214,275 decrease in salaries and bonuses, which was partially offset by the increase of labor costs of $145,845. We outsourced more services and paid fewer bonuses to sales staff, as we had significantly less offline activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

General and administrative expenses

Our general and administrative expenses increased by $566,839, or 30.29%, from $1,871,146 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $2,437,985 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Such increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees of $416,085 and welfare expense of $85,470. In order to meet our public company reporting and corporate governance requirements associated with being a public company, our professional fees increased in the first half of 2021.

Research and development expenses (“R&D expenses”)

Research and development expenses for our mobile application, the APP, increased by $608,341, or 139.90%, from $434,836 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $1,043,177 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily because we hired more personnel to upgrade the APP to meet users’ needs.

Other (expenses) income, net

Total net other income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and net other expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $148,889 and $774,732, respectively. The total net other expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to investment losses of overseas investment funds of $919,404 recognized for such period, while investment income of $8,563 was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Income taxes (benefit) provision

Our income tax benefits for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and income tax provisions for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $547,357 and $271,220, respectively. The income tax benefits for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily generated by the taxable loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss (income)

As a result of the foregoing, we reported a net loss of $1,441,412 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a net income of $2,218,855 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(Losses) earnings per share-basic and diluted

Loss per share attributable to controlling shareholders was $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to earnings per share of $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 22,767,733 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 16,800,000 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.03 million, compared to $10.97 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net accounts receivable was $12.87 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $12.22 million as of December 31, 2020. Inventories were $2.64 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $2.71 million as of December 31, 2020. Short-term investment was $7.08 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $nil as of December 31, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, total current assets and current liabilities were $49.98 million and $2.63 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 18.99. As of December 31, 2020, total current assets and current liabilities were $28.26 million and $5.58 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 5.06.

Cash Flow

Net cash outflow from operating activities in the first six months of 2021 was $7.5 million. Net cash outflow from investing activities of $9.34 million in the first half of 2021 was mainly due to the purchase of short-term investments of $8.0 million, and purchase of long-term investments of $1.24 million. Net cash inflow from financing activities in the first half of 2021 was $27.5 million, representing issuance of common stocks in connection with our initial public offering, net of issuance cost.

Net cash inflow from operating activities in the first six months of 2020 was $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net cash outflow from investing activities in the first half of 2020 was $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due to purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets of $4.1 million. Net cash inflow from financing activities in the first half of 2020 was $0.1 million, representing capital contributions from the controlling shareholders.

GLOBAL INTERNET OF PEOPLE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,029,237 10,966,012 Accounts receivable, net 12,874,972 12,218,473 Inventories 2,635,872 2,706,896 Due from related parties 80,131 172,730 Short-term investment, net 7,080,596 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 5,580,325 2,193,494 Total current assets 49,281,133 28,257,605 Non-current assets Restricted cash 700,000 - Property and equipment, net 3,422,869 3,397,273 Intangible assets, net 3,942,446 4,293,813 Long-term investments, net 4,347,397 3,085,247 Operating lease right-of-use assets 313,363 100,099 Deferred tax assets, net 1,302,079 602,806 Total non-current assets 14,028,154 11,479,238 Total assets 63,309,287 39,736,843 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 53,638 33,697 Deferred revenue 309,756 250,309 Income tax payable 1,772,937 4,706,972 Operating lease liabilities, current 151,382 63,301 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 344,883 529,184 Total current liabilities 2,632,596 5,583,463 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 78,462 3,196 Total non-current liabilities 78,462 3,196 Total liabilities 2,711,058 5,586,659 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

EQUITY Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 16,800,000 shares authorized as of December 31,

2020; 24,528,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021, respectively) 2,453 1,680 Additional paid-in capital 32,018,153 4,462,177 Statutory reserve 2,593,070 2,473,797 Retained earnings 24,153,173 25,663,240 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,768,598 1,438,140 Total Global Internet of People, Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 60,535,447 34,039,034 Non-controlling interests 62,782 111,150 Total equity 60,598,229 34,150,184 Total liabilities and equity 63,309,287 39,736,843





GLOBAL INTERNET OF PEOPLE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue, net 5,441,958 6,506,463 Costs and operating expenses Service costs 708,719 634,314 Cost of goods sold 2,050,253 749,485 Selling expenses 415,861 475,496 General and administrative expenses 2,437,985 1,871,146 Research and development expenses 1,043,177 434,836 Total costs and operating expenses 6,655,995 4,165,277 (Loss) profit from operations (1,214,037 ) 2,341,186 Other (expenses) income Investment (losses) gains (926,560 ) 8,563 Interest income 17,808 129,549 Other income, net 134,020 10,777 Total other (expenses) income, net (774,732 ) 148,889 (Losses) profit before income taxes (1,988,769 ) 2,490,075 Income taxes (benefit) provision (547,357 ) 271,220 Net (loss) income (1,441,412 ) 2,218,855 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (50,618 ) (73,099 ) Net (loss) income (1,390,794 ) 2,291,954 Other comprehensive (loss) income Total foreign currency translation adjustment 332,708 (306,674 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income (1,108,704 ) 1,912,181 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (8,818 ) (73,875 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to controlling shareholders (1,099,886 ) 1,986,056 (Losses) earnings per share Basic and diluted (0.06 ) 0.14 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 22,767,733 16,800,000



