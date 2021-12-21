Align Technology Pledges $1 Million Over 5 Years to Support the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry today announced a $1 million donation to the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation (AAOF), the charitable arm of the American Association of Orthodontists. The donation will be delivered in installments over five years beginning in December 2021.



“Align continues to be transformative in clinical orthodontics, in generosity, and in its support of the science of orthodontics,” said Orhan C. Tuncay, DMD, President, AAOF BOD. “The AAO Foundation Board of Directors is grateful for Align’s recent $1 million gift to support the science of orthodontics. We are also thankful for the strong relationship between the Board and Align in preparing for the future of orthodontics.”

The AAOF aims to advance the orthodontic specialty by supporting quality education and research that leads to excellence in patient care. Since 1994, the AAO Foundation Awards Program has provided $14.6 million in funding, which has supported 264 Fellowship awards, 303 research awards and publication of over 100 articles and abstracts supporting ongoing professional advancement opportunities in the orthodontics field. The AAOF is committed to helping those in need with disaster relief for orthodontic practices and donated orthodontic services for children that lack access to care.

“Align Technology is focused on innovation that will advance the future of orthodontics to transform smiles and change lives,” said Simon Beard, Align Technology SVP and managing director of the Americas region. “We are proud to be a long-time partner of the AAOF and support orthodontic education and research programs that will benefit orthodontic treatment and support orthodontists across all stages of their careers.”

Align has been a top corporate partner of the AAOF since 2017 and has contributed to a range of education and research programs provided by the AAOF. Currently, Align Technology VP and general manager US Frank Quinn, holds a seat on the AAOF Board of Directors.

About The American Association of Orthodontists

The American Association of Orthodontists represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. Founded in 1900, the AAO is the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization. The AAO is dedicated to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide; improving the overall oral healthcare of the public; advocating for the health and safety of the public; and educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad® CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 210 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 11.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .