INSIDE INFORMATION 21 December 2021 at 23:22



Profit warning: NoHo Partners lowers its guidance for 2021



NoHo Partners Plc lowers its profit guidance for 2021, published on 9 November 2021, as a result of strict restrictions on restaurant opening hours, local restrictions on gatherings and the Finnish government’s decision to abolish the use of COVID-19 passport. As a consequence, the company will have to close almost all of its restaurants in Finland and lay off nearly all of its personnel.



According to the company’s new outlook, the operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 is estimated to be more than MEUR 8 positive (the previous outlook: more than MEUR 10 positive) and more than MEUR 10 positive for the full financial year 2021 (the previous outlook: approximately MEUR 12 positive).



The turnover is estimated to be less than MEUR 70 in the fourth quarter of 2021 (the previous outlook: approximately MEUR 70) and approximately MEUR 185 for the full financial year 2021 (the previous outlook: approximately MEUR 190).

New profit guidance for 2021:



NoHo Partners estimates that, in the final quarter of 2021, the Group will achieve a total turnover of less than MEUR 70 and the turnover for the full financial year 2021 will amount to approximately MEUR 185.



The Group’s operating cash flow is estimated to be more than MEUR 8 in the positive in the final quarter of 2021 and more than MEUR 10 in the positive for the full financial year 2021.



NoHo Partners will update its guidance for 2022 in connection with the financial statements release for 2021.



Previous profit guidance, published on 9 November 2021:



NoHo Partners estimates that, in the final quarter of 2021, the Group will achieve a total turnover of approximately MEUR 70 and the turnover for the full financial year 2021 will amount to approximately MEUR 190.



The Group’s operating cash flow is estimated to be more than MEUR 10 in the positive in the final quarter of 2021 and approximately MEUR 12 in the positive for the full financial year 2021.



NoHo Partners will update its guidance for 2022 in connection with the financial statements release for 2021.



Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



