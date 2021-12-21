Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the Corporation’s notice to conduct a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

As approved by the TSX, the Corporation is authorized to purchase up to 10,513,661 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Canacol, being 105,136,617‎ common shares as of December 21, 2021. As of December 21, 2021, there were 176,656,422‎ common shares outstanding. The maximum number of common shares that Canacol may purchase on any given day is 43,316 common shares, which is 25% of the Corporation’s average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six months ended November 30, 2021 of 173,264 common shares. Canacol may also make one weekly block repurchase which exceeds the daily limit subject to prescribed rules. The Corporation has appointed Eight Capital as its broker to conduct the NCIB transactions.

The Corporation is authorized to make purchases during the period from December 24, 2021 to December 23, 2022, or until such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of the Corporation. Any common shares the Corporation purchases under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems, at the prevailing market price at the time of the transaction. All common shares acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled. The funds to purchase the common shares will be provided by working capital of the ‎Corporation‎.

The Corporation's previous NCIB will expire on December 23, 2022. Under the previous NCIB, the Corporation obtained the approval of the TSX to purchase up to 11,341,964 common shares, which represented 10% of the Corporation's public float at the time of approval. The Corporation purchased on the open market and cancelled an aggregate total of ‎3,348,500‎ common shares at a weighted average price of $3.24 per common share under the previous NCIB.

Canacol has also entered into ‎an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to ‎allow for ‎the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when the Corporation may not ordinarily be permitted ‎to ‎purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.‎

Pursuant to the ASPP, the designated broker may purchase Shares until the expiry of the NCIB ‎‎on December 23, 2024. Such purchases will be determined by the broker at its sole discretion based on ‎the ‎purchasing parameters set out by the Corporation in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock ‎Exchange ‎‎(the “TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-‎cleared by the TSX and ‎will be effective on the date of the NCIB. The ASPP will terminate on the earlier of ‎the date on which: (i) the NCIB ‎expires; (ii) the maximum number of Shares have been purchased under ‎the ASPP; and (iii) the Corporation ‎terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.‎

Outside of the ASPP, Shares may continue to be purchased under the NCIB based on management’s ‎discretion, in ‎compliance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities laws. All purchases made ‎under the ASPP will be included in the number of Shares available for ‎purchase under the NCIB.‎

The Corporation believes that from time to time the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that, at such times, the purchase of common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. In addition, the purchases by Canacol under the NCIB may increase liquidity to shareholders wishing to sell their common shares.

